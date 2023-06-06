Karma Water Debuts Direct-To-Consumer Hydration Kits

ROCHESTER, N.Y.— Karma Water, a disrupter in the functional beverage category and creator of the patented Karma PushCap technology, announced its new direct-to-consumer hydration kit and subscription model. Karma Hydration Kits combine everything consumers love about the brand’s ready-to-drink line of functional waters with an enhanced level of convenience, sustainability and customization. Each kit comes complete with a BPA-free reusable water bottle and a customized four-week supply of Karma PushCaps.

“We know there is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to health and wellness, so whether you’re seeking digestive support, enhanced immunity or relaxation, Karma Hydration Kits have the solution,” said Karma Water founder and CEO, CJ Rapp. “We’re excited to offer consumers a sustainable and personalized option to reflect their modern lifestyle without sacrificing quality.”

Karma’s sleek reusable water bottle is expertly engineered to work in tandem with its patented PushCap technology, complimenting the modern consumer’s eco-conscious, on-the-go lifestyle. Its unique two-piece design ensures effortless cleaning, while its dishwasher safe feature adds extra convenience. The hydration kit comes with a customizable 4-week supply of Karma PushCaps that have the option to be delivered once or on a two-, four- or six-week cadence. Karma Water’s direct-to-consumer line will feature some of its most popular flavors, including:

Karma Wellness Water: Elderberry Starfruit, Orange Mango, and Pineapple Coconut

Karma Probiotic Water: Berry Cherry, Blueberry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Watermelon Wild Berry

Karma CBD Water: Blueberry Yuzu, Blood Orange Papaya, and Cranberry Lime

Setting new standards in the beverage category, Karma Water’s proprietary blend of superfruits, adaptogens, vitamins and antioxidants is delivered at peak potency. While the active ingredients in premixed functional beverages deteriorate and are diluted over time, Karma Water’s one-of-a-kind PushCap stores key active ingredients until ready for consumption, ensuring full-potency and optimal nutrition.

Karma Water’s direct-to-consumer hydration kits are now available for purchase exclusively online at drinkkarma.com with an SRP of $1.90 per serving for Karma Probiotics and Karma Wellness; and $3.90 per serving for Karma CBD. Consumers also have the option to subscribe and save 10%.

About Karma Water

Karma Culture LLC, based in Pittsford, N.Y., is a manufacturer of Karma® Water, a naturally enhanced, flavored water that uses patented Karma Push Cap Technology to store key active ingredients at optimal potency until seconds before consumption. Founded in 2011, the company’s Karma® Water provides unprecedented levels of vitamins, probiotics and antioxidants and is #1 for immune support. The brand includes three distinct product lines-Karma Wellness Water, Karma Probiotic Water and Karma CBD Water- each meticulously formulated to deliver distinct wellness benefits. Karma Water is distributed nationally in Walmart, Wegmans & Amazon.

