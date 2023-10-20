Kavalan Single Malt Whisky Reintroduces the Single Cask Strength Series

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Kavalan Single Malt Whisky announces the return of its award-winning Single Cask Strength Series to the U.S., the first re-release of the series since 2018. Produced in the Yilan County of Taiwan, the Kavalan Single Cask Strength Series includes: the Kavalan ex-Bourbon Cask Strength Whisky, the Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Cask Strength Whisky, the Kavalan Vinho Barrique Cask Strength Whisky, and the Kavalan Port Cask Strength Whisky.

“We are excited to bring back our Single Cask Strength program to the U.S. market, showcasing our continued passion for cask innovation and our pursuit of complex flavor.” says Senior Blender at Kavalan, Zerose Yang. “These four unique offerings will highlight the subtropical flavors of Taiwan that Kavalan has pioneered in the World Whisky category since 2005, offering us the opportunity to regain the hearts of trade and whisky lovers alike, who have been searching for Kavalan’s beautiful Single Cask Offerings over the past few years.”

Established in 2005, the Kavalan Distillery harnesses the subtropical climate of Taiwan and the rich terroir of the land to create its powerful yet elegant whisky. The unique and distinctive Kavalan whisky flavor comes from the country’s remarkable environment, the pure, mineral-rich water from the springs of the Snow Mountains, its meticulous cask selection as well as its aging techniques. Highlights and tasting notes for the award-winning Kavalan Single Cask Strength series include:

Ex-Bourbon Cask Strength (SRP $199.99) – A multi-dimensional single malt whisky, matured in hand selected fresh American ex-Bourbon casks.

· Nose: Clean and fresh tropical fruitiness with pleasant vanilla, coconut, and spices

· Palate: Well-balanced natural sweetness, vanilla, and oak spices, round and complex with silky smoothness

Oloroso Sherry Cask Strength (SRP: $249.99) – Matured in top quality special edition Oloroso sherry casks, bottled at the distillery without any coloring or chill-filtration.

· Nose: Clean and complex with multiple layers of dried fruit, nuttiness, and spices with some marzipan and vanilla touches to it as well

· Palate: Rich, oily, and full of pleasant, dried fruit and spices that linger on in the mouth with a hint of fine coffee

Vinho Barrique Cask Strength (SRP: $249.99) – Fully matured in used American oak wine barrels that have been toasted and re-charred to bring out fruity vanilla notes.

· Flavor: A rich fusion of vanilla and caramelized sugars with dark chocolate on top. Ripe melon and mango together with kiwi and a delicate burst of citrus fruit. Pepper is also present in the background waiting to be noticed.

· Palate: The taste ends with clean and complex flavors embodying all that is best in the finest malt whiskies and enjoying a long aftertaste

Port Cask Strength (SRP: $249.99) – Fully matured in Portuguese Port barriques in Taiwan’s subtropical climate to create multiple rich flavors.

· Nose: The rich fruit and nutty flavors combined and enhanced by orange and citrus notes that can be enjoyed together with gentle and elegant wood spices of our American oakiness.

· Palate: Satisfying fruitiness blended with quality chocolate aromas that melt delicately on your palate. A wonderful and long-lasting aftertaste

The Kavalan Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength will be available on e-commerce at ReserveBar.com and the entire range will be available in October in the U.S. at select retailers in CA, MA, NV, NJ, FL, AZ, IL, WA, GA, HI.

About Kavalan

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan’s signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County’s old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 700 gold awards or higher from the industry’s most competitive contests.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

For More Information:

https://www.kavalanwhisky.com/en