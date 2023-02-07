Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing Fuel Up with Fire Department Coffee in 2023

MOORESVILLE, N.C.— Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announces that Fire Department Coffee (FDC), a veteran-owned company dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee and supporting first responders, will partner with Kaz Grala and SHR throughout the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. FDC will be the primary partner on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for ten races throughout the season alongside season long associate branding.

“We are honored to partner with Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing for the 2023 season,” said Luke Schneider, Founder and CEO of Fire Dept. Coffee. “The partnership with Kaz Grala and Sam Hunt Racing in NASCAR felt like a natural fit, and presented the perfect opportunity for Fire Dept. Coffee to share our incredible coffee, and our mission to support first responders in need.”

Sam Hunt Racing is proud to work with FDC, aligning with its mission to support veterans and first responders. SHR has a long history of partnering with veteran-owned companies, providing a platform for growth and exposure.

“I’m excited that we’re partnering with Fire Dept. Coffee in 2023. FDC is a company that is established on many of the same principals and goals as our team,” said Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing. “FDC is a young and hungry company that works hard to stand out amongst the rest, much like Kaz himself, while providing delicious products along the way and supporting our nation’s veterans and first responders. We’re humbled to welcome Fire Dept. Coffee to our growing family here at SHR, and I look forward to our success together throughout the year.”

FDC will begin its ten-race primary partnership on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra at Auto Club Speedway on February 25th which includes a primary scheme on the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra, custom firesuit and helmet for Kaz Grala, custom pit crew firesuits and crew attire. The campaign will also include several activation opportunities like meet and greets with Grala, product tastings, and more for fans and industry members to enjoy.

“I’m eager to partner with Fire Dept. Coffee in 2023,” said Kaz Grala, full-time driver of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra. “Fire Dept. Coffee was inspired by the vital role that coffee plays in helping firefighters stay alert and energized through long shifts, and their team knows that a similar mentality is required in racing. I’ve always struggled to find a coffee that I truly love, but once I tried Fire Dept. Coffee products a couple of months ago,I was immediately hooked. I can’t wait for our fans to get a chance to taste their coffee and get behind a company that gives so much back to the community. It’s already been a blast seeing the branding come to life with the firefighter-inspired race suit and helmet design, so I couldn’t be more excited to kick off our season together on the West Coast!”

For more information about Fire Dept. Coffee, please visit www.firedeptcoffee.com and see FDC’s primary partnership schedule below.

Fire Dept. Coffee – Primary Schedule

February 25 – Auto Club Speedway

March 4 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 11 – Phoenix Raceway

March 25 – Circuit of the Americas

May 13 – Darlington Raceway

May 27 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 3 – Portland International Raceway

June 10 – Sonoma Raceway

July 1 – Chicago Street Course

July 29 – Road America

About Fire Dept. Coffee

Founded in 2016 by firefighter/paramedic and U.S. Navy veteran Luke Schneider, Fire Department Coffee is a NaVOBA-certified veteran-owned business that is dedicated to handcrafting great-tasting coffee and supporting first responders. Its growing assortment of ground, whole bean, single-serve pods, and ready-to-drink coffee is freshly roasted in the U.S.A. by a dedicated team of firefighters, first responders, and coffee experts.

In 2018, the team established the Fire Dept. Coffee Foundation to give back to first responders who have become sick or injured on the job, mentally or physically, or who are facing other serious health challenges.

For more information about Fire Dept. Coffee, or the Fire Dept. Coffee Foundation, please visit www.firedeptcoffee.com. Follow Fire Dept. Coffee on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Sam Hunt Racing

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team partnered with Toyota Racing Development that provides a value-packed platform for future stars. Owned and operated by 29-year-old Sam Hunt, SHR enters its third full-time season in the NXS and first season as a two-car team. In 2022, SHR hosted 10 drivers of various skill levels and captured two Top-5 and five Top-10 finishes. The team led its first laps the organization’s history and tied its highest qualifying effort.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible.

For More Information:

https://samhuntracing.net/kaz-grala-and-sam-hunt-racing-fuel-up-with-fire-department-coffee-in-2023/