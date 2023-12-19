KELIA Unveils Newest Cannabis Beverage: Watermelon Coconut

BOSTON, Mass.— KELIA, LLC, the trailblazing female-owned cannabis beverage brand, is delighted to announce the latest addition to its exceptional product line – Watermelon Coconut. This refreshing and hydrating beverage joins KELIA’s roster of low-calorie, low-sugar, and non-carbonated cannabis drinks crafted with natural juices and premium ingredients.

KELIA’s commitment to health and wellness is reflected in the unique features of Watermelon Coconut. This hydrating blend combines the crispness of watermelon, the nourishment of coconut water, and the replenishing power of added electrolytes. Each bottle delivers an instant hydration boost, complemented by 5 mg of THC, for a delicious and elevated experience.

Sarah Patel, founder and owner of KELIA, shared the inspiration behind the creation of Watermelon Coconut and the brand’s overall mission. “KELIA is about more than just beverages; it’s about feeling good and being good to yourself. I started this journey to break the stigma around cannabis, making it a part of everyday self-care. Watermelon Coconut is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers a premium, wellness-focused experience.”

KELIA’s beverage range is known for incorporating distinct cannabinoids like CBG and THCv, each chosen for its potential health benefits. The company’s dedication to education ensures that consumers can make informed choices about their wellness rituals. The minimalistic and sophisticated approach of KELIA resonates with both regular cannabis users and those new to the experience.

Watermelon Coconut joins KELIA’s signature flavors, including the immunity-boosting Pineapple Jalapeno and the metabolism-boosting Grapefruit Ginger. The entire line is designed to cater to diverse wellness needs, whether consumers seek relaxation, balance, or a wonderful social experience.

About KELIA, LLC

Founded in 2022 by Sarah Patel, KELIA is a female-owned cannabis beverage brand that prioritizes premium ingredients, quality drinks, and self-care in every sip. The brand’s commitment to luxury and wellness sets it apart, offering a range of low-calorie, low-sugar, and non-carbonated cannabis drinks with unique wellness benefits.

For More Information:

https://www.keliadrink.com