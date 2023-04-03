Ketone-IQ Launches in Nationwide Grocery Retail

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Health Via Modern Nutrition announces the launch of Ketone-IQ nationwide in all 389 Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store locations. The pure ketone diol superfuel, previously reserved for elite athletes and military units, has been making waves across the health and wellness industry, signaling a new era of metabolic health.

“All 8 billion of us are doing metabolism all of the time. Drinkable ketones represent a fundamental breakthrough in nutrition, providing a completely unique increase in performance and reduction in metabolic stress compared to any other fuel source.” says Michael Brandt, co-founder and CEO of H.V.M.N.

Ketone-IQ™, which was initially developed as a fuel for physically and cognitively demanding missions with US Military Special Operators, has already gained a cult following. Celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Halle Berry have caught wind and started using the product organically. The company has partnered with leading scientists including Dr. Huberman, Stanford Neuroscience Professor and host of the popular Huberman Lab podcast. H.V.M.N.’s Board of Advisors includes Gen. Peter Pace (ret) former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents Bush and Obama.

Prior to its launch in Sprouts, Ketone-IQ saw success in Earthbar at Equinox, SunLife Organics, and dozens of other health and wellness oriented retailers. The brand also sells online on hvmn.com and Amazon.

But it’s not just celebrities and scientists who are talking about Ketone-IQ™. The supplement captures the overlap between the exploding growth of the functional wellness shot category in grocery stores and the societal shift towards metabolic health. As metabolic health continues to gain popularity due to the proliferation of wearable sensors and affordability of personal biomarker data, Ketone-IQ™ is poised to fuel the movement towards better metabolic health.

In 2019, H.V.M.N. secured a $6MM contract with the US DoD Special Operations Command to research and develop exogenous ketones as a liquid superfuel. The findings of that research, to be published in the summer of 2023, show that exogenous ketones surpass the prior state of the art for recovering physical and cognitive performance in hypoxia (low oxygen), which is often encountered in high altitude environments, deep sea, or space travel. After 3 years of research and development on the formula and manufacturing, the team reduced the cost per gram of ketone by 67%, improved the performance profile of the drink, and released Ketone-IQ™ to the commercial world in January 2022.

In a follow-on study on Ketone-IQ to be published Q2 2023, performed at US senior military college University of North Georgia, researchers observed that supplementation of Ketone-IQ™ led to significant improvements in performance and decrease in fatigue during anaerobic exercise. Ketone-IQ™ was also shown to shift metabolism towards fats as demonstrated by respiratory exchange ratio (RER).

H.V.M.N. has several other studies underway, including a pilot study on ketones for TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) with the Naval Health Research Center.

Ketones have come to popularity over the last decade due to the rise of the polarizing ketogenic diet (“keto diet”). Whenever the body is low on blood sugar – from a low carbohydrate diet, endurance exercise, fasting, starving, or other behaviors that lower blood sugar – it produces ketones. Ketones are known to be metabolically efficient, low oxidative stress, and a preferred fuel for neurons when present in the bloodstream. The innovation with Ketone-IQ is that it delivers 10g of pure ketone diol, the most bioavailable form of exogenous ketone, regardless of whether the consumer is doing a ketogenic diet.

Ketone-IQ represents a healthy way to boost one’s energy levels and mental clarity, without any sugar or caffeine, which have drawbacks on metabolic health and sleep quality.

The mission at H.V.M.N. is to make ketones as ubiquitous as other nutritional primitives like CBD, whey protein or electrolytes, which are $10B+ markets. The nationwide launch in Sprouts is a major step forward to make Ketone-IQ broadly available, not just for elite performers but for everyone.

Health Via Modern Nutrition is a metabolic health company on a mission to redefine the limits of human performance, metabolism, and longevity. H.V.M.N. was founded in 2014 by Stanford University alumni Michael Brandt and Geoffrey Woo to develop breakthrough concepts in human health and performance. The team launched the world’s first ketone ester in 2017. In 2019, H.V.M.N. was awarded a $6 million contract with the Department of Defense to continue research and development on exogenous ketones. In 2022 the company launched Ketone-IQ, the world’s first pure ketone diol. These scientific advances arrive at a time when our metabolism is under attack – 88% of Americans are considered metabolically unhealthy according to recent study.

