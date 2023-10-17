King Kongin Debuts New Energy Drink Flavors

Taste should not be sacrificed when looking for an invigorating energy drink, and health shouldn’t be substituted when searching for a refreshing pick-me-up. When popping open a 12-ounce can of King Kongin Energy Drink, the only thing that’s missing are the high calories.

The freshly launched brand new beverage brand has Zero Calories, Zero Sugar, zero carbs, zero artificial colors, and flavors packed with Vitamins B3, B6, B12, D3 and Biotin with 180mg of natural caffeine. King Kongin Energy Drink is wheat-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free and vegan. The biggest surprise about King Kongin is its amazing taste.

Most recently, King Kongin introduced new energy drink flavors, including Peach Mango, Candy, Watermelon Strawberry and Blue Raspberry. Loaded with Vitamins B and D, increase energy levels, boost immunity, and help to improve brain function. And just like King Kongin the best part of them is their delectable fruit taste.

So, crack open the can of King Kongin and be strong, be a soldier, be a warrior!

“King Kongin is about motivation,” says Dulac, “no giving up, being strong, following your dreams and being a conqueror.”

The new flavors will be available in November.

For More Information:

https://kingkongin.com