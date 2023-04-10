Kokomio Adds New Tropical Flavors

You’ve never tasted a coconut beverage like this before! Kokomio, LLC. is excited to announce the launch of two new tropical flavors to its line of cold-pressed juices. The new additions are Guava and Guanabana (pronounced: gwaa· naa· buh· nuh).

Each flavor is a link to Kokomio’s Mexican roots. Guava is native to Mexico and Central America, with natural sweetness and hints of pineapple and passion fruit. It is a natural fit with the all-natural coconut juice of Kokomio and was a fan favorite at Expo West 2023. The fun to pronounce, Guanabana, has a sweet and sour taste from contrasting citrus notes and its creamy flavor. It is also an amazing mix with its coconut cousin and was well received at tastings. Kokomio’s initial line of coconut juices includes the original coconut and pineapple. Now the foursome of tropical flavors creates a familia of premium Mexican beverages that will transcend you to your favorite Latin beach. Founder and CEO Alan Cohen said, “We wanted to share the amazing flavors Mexico offers with health-conscious coconut lovers. After the initial flavors were well received, we knew that consumers in the U.S. would love the addition of Guava and Guanabana. Kokomio’s coconut juices are the real coconut beverage, with 70% less sugar than current competitors”.

Features and benefits of Kokomio include: 7G of natural sugar with NO added sugar. Unique coconut packaging. USDA Organic, Non-GMO. Responsible farming.

About Kokomio

Kokomio is a family-run company that sources its coconuts from local growers of Guerrero Mexico, and bottles it in its state-of-the-art SQF-certified production facility in Mexico City. Kokomio is dedicated to sustainability and working toward a zero-waste policy that has aided in developing coconut co-products like KokoChill—a husk fibers insulation product used for shipping and packaging.

For More Information:

https://kokomio.com/