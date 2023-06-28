Kokomio Announces Launch of Organic Coconut Juices in Sprouts Farmers Markets Nationwide

Kokomio, LLC. is excited to announce the launch of its coconut juices in Sprouts Farmers Markets! Mexican based Kokomio locally sources its coconuts from Guerrero, Mexico.

Mexican coconuts are unpretentiously sweet and low in natural sugar, 70% lower than other brands!

These superior coconuts are hand-picked in their prime, shipped directly to Kokomio’s SQF-certified facility in Mexico City, and bottled and packaged for shipping. Kokomio will launch its 11.8 oz coconut original whole-pressed juice and coconut with guava whole-pressed juice. They are refreshing and affordable drinks for fast rehydration and electrolyte replacement.

Features and benefits of Kokomio Organic Coconut Water include:

4G of natural sugar per 8 oz

70% less sugar that other brands

USDA Organic, Non-GMO; Responsible farmed and bottled in Mexico City

100% juice

Founder and CEO Alan Cohen said, “We wanted to share the amazing flavors Mexico offers with health-conscious coconut lovers.

The company is dedicated to sustainability and working toward a zero-waste policy that has aided in developing coconut co-products like KokoChill—a husk fiber insulation product used for shipping and packaging. This initiative has been used in e-commerce with the aim of reducing waste while providing consumers with an eco-friendly product. At Kokomio, they believe that everyone should be able to enjoy a delicious beverage without sacrificing quality or taste. With their new line of organic coconut juices available at Sprouts stores nationwide, they are confident that they can make this possible!

Be sure to try out Kokomio’s delicious coconut juices today – you won’t regret it!

For More Information:

https://kokomio.com/