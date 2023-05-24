KYIQ MOUNTAIN Introduces 100% Natural Spring Water Sourced from Yukon Mountains

YUKON TERRITORY, Canada— KYIQ MOUNTAIN is pleased to announce the launch of its exceptional quality 100% Natural Spring Water, sourced directly from the breathtaking Yukon Mountains. Nestled at the coordinates 60.789764,-135.158771, this natural spring, situated at an impressive altitude of 5,584 feet above sea level, offers pristine and refreshing water to our valued customers.

KYIQ MOUNTAIN takes pride in utilizing a natural mineral spring to deliver unparalleled mineral water that meets the highest standards of purity and taste. Filtered for an astonishing 5,000 years through layers of glacier rock, our water is sourced from the Kyiq Mountain Spring, located in one of the most immaculate ecosystems on Earth. With a remarkable pH level of 8.4, KYIQ MOUNTAIN stands as a hydrating elixir that nourishes and refreshes like no other.

What sets KYIQ MOUNTAIN apart from the rest is its commitment to sustainability. We are thrilled to be the first bottled water company in the Yukon to receive certification as carbon neutral from a permitting body. This means that every step of our sourcing and bottling process is powered in a manner that does not contribute any carbon emissions to the climate. We take our responsibility towards the environment seriously and aim to lead by example in the industry.

The name “Yukon” holds significant historical and cultural relevance. It originates from the Gwich’in Indian name, which means “great river.” Before the Klondike gold rush, the Gwich’in were the sole native inhabitants of this region. In 1896, Skookum Jim and his family discovered gold near the Klondike River, igniting one of the most iconic gold rushes in history. Prospectors from all around rushed to the Klondike in search of riches, forever leaving their mark on the Yukon.

At KYIQ MOUNTAIN, we believe in giving back to the community and supporting local initiatives. That is why 10% of our 100% Natural Spring Water sales are donated to the Council of Yukon First Nations, a non-profit organization based in Whitehorse, Canada. Through this partnership, we aim to contribute to the well-being and development of the region that has provided us with such exceptional water.

https://demo646ac0e323dbd.yolasitebuilder.loopia.com/