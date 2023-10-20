Laphroaig Debuts the Elements Series

ISLAY— Islay distillery Laphroaig unveils Elements, a new series that delves into the artistry of production that makes Laphroaig’s whisky so richly flavoured and characterful.

To create Elements 1.0, the Laphroaig distillery team were given free rein to produce something unexpected that embodies the traditional Laphroaig profile, while adding new dimensions of flavour.

Three experiments have been brought together to create this unique whisky. Firstly, the combination of a cloudy and semi-cloudy wort brings forward more tropical fruit notes, without compromising on the signature peat that makes Laphroaig so richly flavoured. Secondly, the distillers used both an 8.5-tonne and an 11-tonne mash, combining the past and the present of distillery production norms. And finally, the whisky uses 100% Islay malt, capturing the essence of the distillery’s home in a way rarely seen in Laphroaig spirit.

Once combined, these three experiments create a whisky that is distinctly Laphroaig but with a unique twist. Fresh sea salt, smoky bacon and charred pineapple on the nose lead to a palate of peppery spice, tropical fruits and liquorice. On the finish, the famous peatiness of Laphroaig shines with a lingering sweetness.

Barry MacAffer, distillery manager for Laphroaig, commented, “Elements is a series that we hope will give our Friends a peek into the art and science of making Laphroaig. Our distillery profile is so iconic and we always want to retain this as the heart of every bottle, while allowing room to experiment and innovate. This first release showcases the raw materials we use in our whisky, especially the 100% Islay malt. As an Islay native this is an extra exciting whisky that I think will bring a little bit of our rugged island to Friends around the world.”

As the series evolves, each expression will feature a series of easter eggs on pack that catalogues the experiments that have gone into making each bottle and the hands behind them, allowing drinkers an unrivalled glimpse into the artistry and science of the whisky-making process.

This is the first expression in the series with more to follow in 2024. Available from select specialist retailers.

Bottled at 58.6% ABV

Nose: Fresh sea salt, smoky bacon with notes of strawberry jam and charred pineapple in addition to bonfire embers

Palate: Spicy and peppery with hints of tropical fruit, cloves and liquorice

Finish: Warming and smoky, leading to a sweet, drying and long peated finished

About Laphroaig Whisky

Laphroaig is the number one selling Islay single malt globally and is synonymous with this famous whisky region. Established in 1815 by the Johnston brothers, Laphroaig has stayed true to its bold flavour and distinctive character for over 200 years. Today, Laphroaig is one of only a handful of distilleries that continues to craft whisky using traditional techniques like floor malting barley and using a “cold smoking” process to create its signature smoky flavour. Laphroaig’s commitment to bold character has earned us a dedicated following of brand fans, the Friends of Laphroaig. Launched in 1994, the same year HM King Charles granted the brand a Royal Warrant, the program has since grown to a truly global community of thousands of whisky lovers representing over 170 countries.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Basil Hayden and Knob Creek bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher’s, Laphroaig and Bowmore, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier cognac, Tres Generaciones, El Tesoro and Hornitos tequila, Roku and Sipsmith gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory’s core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan.

https://www.laphroaig.com/elements-series