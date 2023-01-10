Laws Whiskey House Brings Colorado Terroir to Canada

ALBERTA, Canada— Colorado distillery Laws Whiskey House announces its partnership with PWS Imports, a liquor agency specializing in Canada’s whiskey culture, to bring its award-winning Four Grain Straight Bourbon and San Luis Valley Straight Rye Whiskey to Alberta. Both flagship expressions are now available at liquor stores across the province.

Laws Whiskey House is a whiskey driven distillery that combines the highest quality grains, a dedication to traditional process and a no-shortcuts approach to create award-winning whiskey. A distinct flavor profile comes from American mother grains carefully sourced from local, family-owned Colorado farms.

This expansion is a natural next step for the brand, as it continues to establish itself as a leader in the American whiskey category, and is particularly special for Alberta natives and Laws Whiskey House Founders, Alan and Marianne Laws.

“We are excited to bring our award-winning Four Grain Straight Bourbon and San Luis Valley Straight Rye, along with some of our seasonal releases, to our home province of Alberta and introduce Canadian whiskey lovers to the robust flavors of Colorado,” said Alan Laws. “It’s our goal to display the high standards and craftsmanship behind Laws Whiskey House as we continue to establish our brand’s presence in new markets.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Laws Whiskey House into our portfolio, bringing a taste of Colorado to our consumers,” said Steven Shaw, Co-Founder of PWS Imports. “While the American whiskey boom steadily gains pace, we can think of no better time to partner with Laws Whiskey House and it’s our hope to work towards more widespread distribution in the future.”

About Laws Whiskey House

Established in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is a whiskey driven, grain-to-glass distillery founded on the principle that the soul of its whiskey is composed of the people who grow the grain, the people who make it, and the people who drink it. Using the traditional method of open-air, on grain fermentation, Laws’ whiskeys feature high altitude grown American mother grains and mountain spring water while aging in 53-gallon charred American oak barrels.

About PWS Imports

Founded in 2021, PWS Imports is a licensed liquor agency in Alberta, Canada, designed to bring a traditional approach to how whisk(e)y brands are represented throughout the country. Whiskey enthusiasts and Founders Steven Shaw and Travis Watt aim to provide the region with the best whisk(e)y, and in tandem, propel brands forward.

For More Information:

https://lawswhiskeyhouse.com/#