Le Jolie Medi Spa Launches ‘Pick Me Up Potion’ Beauty Drink

Le Jolie Medi Spa is launching its very own wellness drink: Pick Me Up Potions!

Pick Me Up Potions are beauty in a bottle and available in three delicious flavors: Mango Turmeric, Dragon Fruit Rose and Watermelon Cucumber. Each is packed with skin-loving ingredients to help you turn back the clock…and CBD to help you chill while you drink your way to gorgeous. Discover your inner route to beauty with each sip!

The drinks contain 100% of the daily value of Vitamin C and 25mg of CBD per bottle. They are proven to strengthen skin, nails and hair, as well as boost your immune system and protect the body from environmental damage. Each drink also contains anti-aging properties, stimulates collagen production and hydrates the skin, all while tasting like paradise in a bottle.

Potion No. 2, $9.99

(Mango Turmeric)

Potion No. 2 not only satisfies your taste buds with the perfect balance of sweet and spicy, but also nourishes your body with the benefits of anti-inflammatory turmeric and CBD. Indulge in the rich, tropical flavor of Ecuadorian mango while feeling relaxed and rejuvenated. The blend of antioxidants and hyaluronic acid work together to give you radiant, youthful-looking skin that glows all day, every day.

Potion No. 9, $9.99

(Dragon Fruit Rose)

Introduce yourself to the fountain of youth with Potion No. 9. This deliciously refreshing dragon fruit-based beverage is infused with the rejuvenating power of Bulgarian rose extract, leaving you with a timeless and youthful complexion. The exclusive blend of antioxidants and hyaluronic acid work together to fortify your skin from within, while CBD helps you relax and unwind. Sip on this potion and experience the perfect balance of beauty and relaxation.

Potion No. 7, $9.99

(Watermelon Cucumber)

Potion No. 7, a thirst-quenching blend of juicy watermelon and crisp cucumber. Not only does it delight your taste buds, but it also nourishes your skin with the blend of antioxidants and hyaluronic acid, which work together to strengthen, hydrate, and give you a youthful glow. CBD helps you relax, making this potion the perfect pick-me-up for any time of the day. Sip on this potion and experience the ultimate refreshment for both your body and mind.

For More Information:

https://pickmeuppotions.com/