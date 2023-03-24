Legends Food & Beverage Launches Wide-Reaching Cannabis Beverages in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.— Minority-owned, Portland-based Legend Food & Beverage (LFB) is behind some of the cannabis industry’s most innovative and diverse brands. Reaching across women’s wellness, sober curious nightlife, athletic performance, and stoned spiritualism, LFB offers cannabis beverages for everyone.

LFB has been a pioneering presence in Oregon cannabis for years, and the team is determined to shape the next trend with sparkling cannabis THC and CBD beverages.

LFB’s patented water bonding technology makes it easier for drinkers to feel and monitor their ‘buzz’ with a consistent, replicable high – similar to alcohol. Plus, the new process allows LFB to create fast-acting odorless, colorless, and flavorless infusions at a much lower cost. Most cannabis drinks cost twice as much as boozy beverages, but LFB brands are pricing CBD and THC as a true alternative to alcohol.

Achieving the perfect balance of natural flavors, terpenes, and cannabinoids was only the first hurdle; LFB understands that consumer taste must influence more than just what’s inside the can. The umbrella company is building out five distinct brands with unique flavors, cannabinoid profiles, and art styles that everyone can identify with:

Third Eye THC Elixirs

Third Eye beverages are infused with goji berry and 25mg of THC for cannabis enthusiasts who crave altered states. Metaphysical undertones, ayurvedic ingredients, and sparkling carbonation work in harmony to awaken the third eye and mellow wandering thoughts.

DV8 THC Mocktails

The music should take you away, not the alcohol. For sober curious partygoers and nightlife lovers, DV8 is reinventing classic cocktails with a cannabis twist. DV8 cannabis infused beverages allow you to pick the night you want and still have a great tomorrow.

THC cannabis infusions are the perfect alcohol alternative, so you can vibe all night and skip the hangover tomorrow. DV8 from the norm with a canna-replica of long island iced tea and kyiv mules.

DV8 from the norm and let the vibe (not the alcohol) take you away.

LEGENDS CBD Fitness Drinks

LEGENDS was developed by pro athletes who understand the physical toll of pushing your body to the limit. These CBD-infused beverages are the key to exercising responsibly and aging gracefully. Two new flavors, Hydro Sport and Driven Energy, offer targeted support for fatigue, tension, aches, and pains.

Harmonic CBD and THC Spirits

Rise and Rosé beverages are part of Harmonic CBD’s all-day microdosing line. These sparkling seltzers are alcohol-free with fizzy, vibrant flavors that naturally unlock creativity and energy. Available in both THC and CBD varieties, Harmonic helps all women achieve balance with gentle, discreet doses.

El Hempe THC Seltzers

El Hempe already has an established line of terpene-infused tequila, and now they’re flipping the script. Mellowing Margarita is a brand new, THC-infused mocktail seltzer with agave flavor infusions that replicate the taste of tequila. Drinkers can get high and enjoy tequila terpenes without any alcohol or hangovers.

Whether you’re sipping a post-workout CBD beverage for recovery or drinking a buzzy, bright THC seltzer to get high, it’s all backed by the same LFB quality.

https://legendsfoodandbev.com