LEVIA Launches New Limited-Edition Cannabis Infused Seltzer, Raspberry Cheesecake

LEVIA, a top-selling cannabis-infused beverage brand, kicks off the season of love in celebration of Valentine’s Day with the launch of its latest limited-edition flavor, Raspberry Cheesecake. The newly launched seasonal offering will be stocked on the shelves in 150+ Massachusetts retailers throughout this week. The new Raspberry Cheesecakeflavor consists of a sativa cannabis blend with light, tangy raspberry, and cake flavors, with intended effects of feeling energized and refreshed.

The limited run offering features original artwork from Dean McKeever (“Keever”), a local Massachusetts illustrator specializing in craft beverage can design. Keever’s design conjures up a feeling of love, passion, and desire using a color palate that incorporates vibrant shades of pink, red, and orange.

“This Valentine’s Day, we’re excited to give cannabis lovers an experience way beyond the traditional, celebratory dessert,” says Troy Brosnan, Co-Founder of LEVIA. “For this limited edition drop we incorporated more innovative cake and sweets flavorings so our customers can experience something new. Due to the rapid sell out of the October limited-edition Blueberry Cobbler flavor, we doubled our production this time around to make sure everybody gets to feel the love,” added Brosnan.

LEVIA’s cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures elevate the consumer experience with a rapid, predictable onset of effects, which typically begin within 15-20 minutes. LEVIA’s products are made in Georgetown, Massachusetts, and are crafted with the finest locally sourced buds and simple all-natural ingredients. Each 12-ounce can of seltzer contains 5mg THC, zero calories, and zero sugar.

LEVIA’s Raspberry Cheesecake flavor will be available January 30 through the end of February. LEVIA seltzers can be found in more than 150 licensed dispensaries throughout the state of Massachusetts, sold individually at MSRP of $7.00. LEVIA’s water soluble tinctures are available in select retailers in Massachusetts, Arizona, Nevada, and Florida.

About LEVIA

After years of research, LEVIA unlocked the secret to crisp and refreshing cannabis-infused drinks and water-soluble tinctures that offer flexible dosing. Since then, LEVIA has created the best tasting cannabis-infused seltzers and water-soluble cannabis tinctures. LEVIA’s variety of products are rooted in simple, all-natural ingredients and aim to elevate experiences with a fast and predictable onset of effects from THC in cannabis. Ever since LEVIA’s creation, the days are lively, the nights are chill, and spirits are buoyed for friends and family alike.

