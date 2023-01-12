LIFEAID Beverage Co. Announces New C-store and Military Distribution for FITAID Energy

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.— LIFEAID Beverage Co. first announced its new line of clean energy drinks, aptly called “FITAID Energy,” in Spring 2022. The drinks arrived at stores in Fall 2022 and in just a few months have become some of the beverage brand’s top-selling products at retail, in gyms, and on e-comm.

– At Sprouts, FITAID Energy is already matching the velocities of LIFEAID’s long-time, best-selling SKUs at the natural foods chain, which is becoming one of the LIFEAID brand’s strongest retail partners

– In the gym channel, FITAID Energy is already amongst the top-selling beverages for the brand across its nationwide network of 12,000 gyms and fitness clubs

– The LIFEAID brand’s annual Black Friday/Cyber Monday direct-to-consumer sales program topped seven figures over that sales weekend in November 2022, with the FITAID Energy variety pack becoming LIFEAID’s second best-selling SKU on Amazon

“We’ve been in the market with FITAID Energy for less than 5 months and it’s clear the line is a winner,” says Orion Melehan, co-founder and CEO of LIFEAID. “We’re the only naturally-sweetened, performance energy drink in the category, and we use clean caffeine from green tea. That, and the quality and sophistication of our formulation and flavors have strengthened our appeal equally with male and female consumers.”

FITAID Energy was also recently authorized in both Circle K and QT/QuikTrip convenience stores in Arizona. That launch will begin in Q1 2023 across 410 locations. The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will also start carrying the FITAID Energy line starting in January 2023, at dozens of bases across the country.

“LIFEAID wrapped up 2022, strong. Our brand’s pivot to higher quality, responsibly formulated energy drinks has been validated and is the brand’s strongest innovation launch in our 11-year history. The gym channel, where we built the foundation for our brand over a decade ago, is thriving again, post-pandemic. And our presence in leading natural groceries continues to build,” says Melehan.

About LIFEAID Beverage Co.

With a focus on great tasting, wellness enhancing, and functionally driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among athletes, health conscious consumers, and fitness and performance focused consumers. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID creates premium performance and recovery products for some of the most dedicated fitness communities in the US and Europe. The company’s portfolio of better-for-you supplements contain both ready to drink and powdered mix blends including FITAID Energy, original FITAID, FOCUSAID, and IMMUNITYAID. LIFEAID products are sold in over 20,000 retail locations across the US and Europe.

