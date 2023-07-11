LIFEAID Introduces 10th Flavor in FITAID Line of Performance and Recovery Drinks

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.— LIFEAID Beverage Co., founded in the beach town of Santa Cruz, California, is exploring new shores this summer with the launch of FITAID Hawaiian Nectar, the latest flavor from the top-selling FITAID line.

With a naturally-flavored blend of passion fruit, orange, and guava, the new Hawaiian Nectar flavor is sweet, tart, and tangy, with a light carbonated fizz. Ideal post-workout because of the proprietary FITAID blend of ingredients, Hawaiian Nectar is also a refreshing alternative to any beverage you might enjoy during the warmer summer months.

Each 12 oz can of Hawaiian Nectar has just 40 calories with 7 grams of sugar. The new flavor is also vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

Since 2011, FITAID has helped define the standards for recovery beverages with its proprietary blend of BCAAs, turmeric, electrolytes, Co-Q10, glucosamine, and vitamins (B, C, D3, and E). Additionally, the LIFEAID commitment to low and no sugar options, and using only natural sweeteners, sets every LIFEAID flavor apart from other so-called “healthy” fitness drinks.

“We only sweeten our products naturally and responsibly. We are concerned about the long-term impact of sucralose consumption, and have never and will never, put sucralose into our beverages,” says LIFEAID co-founder Aaron Hinde.

For the FITAID Energy line, the brand emphasizes responsible caffeine standards, at no greater than 200mg per 12 oz. can, and sourced only from green tea. “For the LIFEAID consumer who is dedicated to a higher level of physical activity, this is an ideal amount of caffeine for peak performance, especially when the caffeine is naturally sourced,” says Hinde.

About LIFEAID

LIFEAID Beverage Co. are makers of drinks and powdered mixed blends that emphasize energy, performance, and recovery. With a line up of great tasting, wellness enhancing, and functionally driven products, LIFEAID has become a trusted brand among athletes, health conscious consumers, and fitness enthusiasts in the US, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The company’s portfolio includes FITAID, FITAID Energy, FOCUSAID, and IMMUNITYAID. LIFEAID is available in over 20,000 retail locations globally. The brand was founded in 2011, in Santa Cruz, California.

For More Information:

https://www.lifeaidbevco.com/