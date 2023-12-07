Local Weather Now Available at All Nationwide Whole Foods Market Stores

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Local Weather, the industry-disrupting sports drink created for today’s version of performance, is set to take the market by storm with its expansion into all 513 nationwide Whole Foods Market stores. Additional market expansion rolling out throughout the end of the year includes key partnerships with Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Misfits Market, Imperfect Foods, Gopuff and more. Local Weather will be more accessible than ever to consumers seeking a healthier, more sustainable alternative to traditional sugar-heavy sports drinks.

Local Weather is redefining the concept of a “sports drink” for the 21st century, and born out of the desire for a sports drink that caters to all active lifestyles. While traditional sports drinks are tailored exclusively to elite athletes, the vast majority of today’s active people are left out. Local Weather was built to be inclusive of everyone, performing both physically and mentally – from skateboarding and MMA to painting and gaming.

“We spent the last two and a half years developing the ultimate sports drink made for today’s athlete who cares about the ingredients they’re putting in their bodies. Our better-for-you formulation coupled with being infinitely recyclable made Whole Foods the perfect partner to launch with. Their dedication to health and sustainability further solidifies them as an industry leader and we couldn’t be more excited for this partnership,” said Local Weather co-Founder and CEO, Jon Alagem. “This is about changing the sports drink landscape forever and making our planet a better place to live.”

Local Weather collaborated with elite sports nutritionists and food scientists to ensure that their product provides the proper mind and body hydration. It combines natural electrolytes from coconut water and pink Himalayan salt to enhance muscle and nerve function. With nootropics and adaptogens like Ashwagandha, L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine, it supports mental stamina without caffeine jitters. Unlike high-sugar sports drinks with upwards of 32g of artificial sugar, Local Weather contains just 6g of natural sugar.

Committed to both the planet and people, Local Weather is the first sports drink packaged in an infinitely recyclable aluminum bottle making it a far superior choice compared to single-use plastic bottles, which pollute oceans and landfills.

Available in three refreshing flavors, Fruit Punch, Orange Clementine and Mango Passionfruit, Local Weather is gluten-free, caffeine-free, non-GMO and fully recyclable, making it the ideal choice for those seeking a mind and body hydration beverage that aligns with an active and health-conscious lifestyles.

About Local Weather

Local Weather is pioneering hydration with a first-of-its-kind bottled beverage that is redefining the sports drink category. With a mission to provide a healthier, more sustainable option for today’s active individuals, Local Weather prioritizes sustainability with the first infinitely recyclable aluminum bottled sports drink and is committed to removing themselves from the plastic pollution chain. Local Weather can be found at all Erewhon and Whole Foods Market stores, as well as select partners like Bristol Farms, Misfits Market, Imperfect Foods, Gopuff and more.

https://www.drinklocalweather.com