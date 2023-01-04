Logan Paul’s PRIME Expands into Energy Drinks

After rapidly establishing itself last year as one of the fastest growing brands in the sports drink category, PRIME is expanding into the energy drink set with the launch of its third product line, PRIME Energy.

Co-founded last January by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, PRIME surpassed $54 million in retail sales through October 2, 2022 per IRI data, and has established a brick-and-mortar footprint covering mass, grocery and specialty accounts in the U.S. and Canada. In an email to BevNET, the brand said its internal sales for 2022 were around $115 million and it anticipates $100 million in internal sales for Q1 2023.

PRIME is operated by Kentucky-based portfolio company Congo Brands, which specializes in partnering with celebrity influencers to create and launch brands such as Alani Nu and 3D Energy.

“We launched PRIME with one product line exactly one year ago and we’ve already grown to surpass some of the biggest players in the industry,” said Paul in a press release. “It’s been surreal to see our growth and now that we’re taking on the energy space, I’m excited to see where we can go.”

PRIME Energy is available in five flavors, including three versions currently in the sports drink line – Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch and Lemon Lime – alongside two new varieties, Orange Mango and Strawberry Watermelon. Each 12 oz. can contains 200 mg of caffeine, 300 mg of electrolytes, 10 calories and zero sugar. The drinks are made with coconut water from concentrate and are sweetened with sucralose and Ace-K.

The energy line is set to begin sales online Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET for $29.99 per 12-pack and is also rolling out to retailers including Walmart, Target, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger Family Stores and CVS. According to the company, the energy drink is also set to launch in the U.K. “and other markets” later this year.

Supported by Paul and KSI, who have used their social media platforms to promote the brand, PRIME has seen strong demand from its inception and its initial sports drink launch sold out online within four days last year. A hydration stick pack line, introduced in September, reported more than $500,000 in sales at Walmart stores in its first week on the market.

With PRIME Energy, the brand is targeting a competitive energy drink set that has seen rapid growth from a number of new brands, including Congo’s own Alani Nu. The company told BevNET the goal for PRIME is to provide a better-for-you portfolio of products and that the brand’s existing demographic has the potential to “grow both categories incrementally and differentiate from the traditional brands that have been around for decades.”

Beyond launching PRIME in the U.K. this year, the brand is also continuing to target other international markets with an Australian launch scheduled to begin in February.