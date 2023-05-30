Lone Tree Brewing Presents Ufloric Sparkling Water, Hopped Beverage Made With Terpenes

LONE TREE, Colo. — As the NA beverage segment spikes and more drinkers get excited about alternative RTD drinks, Lone Tree Brewing is pleased to present a new product in a category all its own. Introducing Ufloric— a hopped, hemp-infused, non alcoholic, enhanced water that’s about to elevate the Colorado craft beverage game.

Ufloric is Lone Tree’s response to customer curiosity about non-alcoholic options and the budding cannabis scene in Colorado. “I see it as a bridge between beer and cannabis,” says Lone Tree Sales & Marketing Director Dennis Stack. “We are enjoying a lot of NA beers and CBD beverages hitting the market right now, and we wanted to add breadth to what’s already available.”

Made with hop and hemp oils, or terpenes, this refreshing new bubbly water has no ABV, no THC, and no CBD; but it does boast an earthy aroma reminiscent of fresh-cut grass, and crisp, clean hop and fruit flavors. It has a subtle calming effect that evokes feelings of euphoria for which it is named.

Ufloric will be available in canned 12 oz. 6-packs in three flavors: Naked, Citrus, and Berry.

Lone Tree Brewing Ufloric is now available on tap and in cans at the brewery. It hits select Colorado stores next week. These sales partners are excited to introduce not just this new product, but a fresh beverage category to their offerings.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery to open in Lone Tree, Colorado in Denver’s South Metro area in 2011, and has remained a local staple for a decade. Lone Tree creates community around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers that are sold in cans and on draft across Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas.

