Longbottom Achieves B Corp Certification

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Longbottom, the visionary beverage brand known for its premium tomato beverages, proudly announces its certification as a B Corp for its sustainably crafted consumer products and business practices. This follows the global brand’s retail expansion in the United States this year with Longbottom’s Virgin Mary, the award-winning canned Bloody Mary mixer.

Awarded to businesses meeting high standards of sustainable and ethical business practices, including but not limited to performance, accountability, and transparency, Longbottom’s B Corp certification illustrates the brand’s commitment to a better future for our planet. As part of their new certification the brand is underscoring their commitment to paying their employees a living wage, giving back to the community through their charitable giving program, and reducing their environmental impact.

“At Longbottom, we prioritize exceptional quality, fresh ingredients, and better-for-the-planet packaging, and we’re proud to see this ethos led us to become the first tomato juice brand to become B Corp certified,” states CEO Jake MacKay. “Crafting a brand that’s turning the tomato beverage scene upside down has been an exciting ride, and the distinction of Longbottom as a B Corp-certified company gives us a renewed surge of inspiration to continuously innovate and make a meaningful impact, both within our industry and beyond.”

From the land to the can, Longbottom exemplifies resource efficiency and waste reduction from the very beginning of its production process. Grown with regenerative farming practices, Longbottom sources Canary and Pear tomatoes, known for their exquisite taste, from Southern Spain. 95% of the whole tomato is utilized, and juiced within two hours of harvesting to ensure unmatched freshness, taste, and mindful sourcing. Crafted with care, Longbottom’s products are gluten-free, vegan-friendly, GMO-free and boast a unique flavor profile derived from a meticulous blend of natural ingredients, including red pepper, onion, spices, olives, capers, plant-based Worcester sauce, and scotch bonnet. Whenever possible Longbottom also uses materials that leave minimum impact on the world, which include fully recyclable aluminum cans to minimize environmental impact while delivering an incomparable Bloody Mary experience.

About Longbottom & Co.

If you’re not thinking, “Yum! Tomato juice” we don’t blame you. The world has been consuming stuff made from concentrate and other junk since 1928. Longbottom is here to shake up the tomato drinks scene with a range that is vegan, gluten-free and allergen-friendly, ensuring a perfect pour every time. Made from fresh tomato juice, Longbottom uses tomatoes grown using sustainable farming methods less than two hours from the juicing facility in Southern Spain. The range of drinks comes in recyclable aluminum cans, which have an 88% reduction in weight, compared to glass bottles, lowering the energy used for transportation significantly whilst also having a 67% greater space efficiency when packed. Longbottom beverages are already on two of the UK’s most loved airlines as well as in airport lounges, with tomato juice is consistently in the top three soft drink purchases on board. Now Longbottom is bringing their bold flavors to the United States with expansion via online sales as well in person retail in major markets across the country.

For More Information:

https://www.drinklongbottom.com/