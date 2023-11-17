Magic Number Launches Live Rosin Infused Champagne-Style Cannabis Beverage

Magic Number, Oregon’s premier cannabis brewery located in Bend, continues to push the boundaries of craft cannabis beverages with their 2023 vintage Magic Bubbly, a limited-run 750ml sparkling apple cider infused with solventless live rosin in 100mg and 50mg versions.

Leaning into the year-end tradition of champagne, Magic Number is setting the bar “higher” than ever to bring Oregon consumers a recognizable and sophisticated product with a nuanced experience. And unlike typical cannabis beverages that are infused with THC distillate and ignore the beneficial entourage effects of full spectrum cannabis, Magic Number’s use of solventless live rosin offers a cannasseur-level experience with unparalleled potency and flavor.

“We’re so excited to work with these two talented craft cannabis cultivators for this year’s Bubbly. The lucky folks who have a chance to try a bottle will truly understand what a craft cannabis beverage has the potential to be…not just the flavor and ingredients but the cannabis itself, and solventless rosin is unparalleled when it comes to inputs,” said Jon Tapper, Head of Sales and Marketing for Magic Number.

For consumers with higher tolerances, the 100mg Bubbly is paired with “Guava Goddess” live rosin from Bo’s Nose Knows (BNK) of Grant’s Pass, Oregon. BNK’s sun-grown Guava Goddess rosin was selected for its energizing and relaxing effects, as well as its aroma of candied citrus accented by a mild earthiness. By flash freezing the flower at harvest prior to using ice and water to wash the THC-rich trichromes off the plant, BNK was able to retain significant terpene levels in their extract. Consumers will appreciate the aromatic and therapeutic blend of the major terpenes found in the strain – Limonene, Myrcene, Humulene, Cedrene and beta-Caryophyllene. Approximately 4,000 bottles of 100mg Bubbly will be produced.

For consumers with lighter tolerances, Magic Number offers its original 50mg Bubbly, infused with “Berry Banana Split” live rosin from Highland Provisions of Bend, Oregon. Washed from indoor flower, Berry Banana Split has a mild berry yet gassy aroma that pairs extremely well with the fresh pressed Washington apple juice, hibiscus, and elderflower. About 2,500 bottles of 50mg Bubbly will be produced.

About Magic Number

Born in its founders’ garage in 2015, Magic Number has been on the forefront of crafting cannabis-infused beverages and tinctures which aim to help cannabis consumers find their “Magic Number”, or ideal dose of cannabis. Their cutting-edge all-natural water-soluble cannabis oil emulsion gives Magic Number the ability to pair terpene-rich live resin and rosin extracts with delicious all-natural beverages and alcohol-free tinctures in various strengths and applications. Magic Number can only be purchased at legal dispensaries in Oregon.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkmagicnumber.com