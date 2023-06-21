MAKA Announces Natural Channel Sales Representation with Take Root by Green Spoon

MAKA, an award winning RTD organic wheatgrass beverage that comes in fruit-forward, energizing and refreshing flavors, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Take Root by Green Spoon.

Take Root by Green Spoon is a brand accelerator program designed to fully support the sales needs of innovative and disruptive emerging brands, by providing an intimate hands-on brokerage approach for creating solid roots into the natural retail landscape. Take Root’s dedicated team will build strong foundations for MAKA before the company accelerates into the best-in-class national sales agency of Green Spoon.

“We are excited to be one of the few brands selected for Take Root’s inaugural program,” says MAKA’s founder, Brian Hill, “it’s an excellent platform for our brand to scale in a sustainable, cost-effective way, all while aligning with one of the most respected natural channel brokers in the country. After meeting with Green Spoon’s founder, Kari Pedriana, and Take Root’s director, Michelle Rochelle, it was abundantly clear Take Root was the right move for our innovative product as we build our brand with a hyper-focused approach to identifying the right retail accounts in the natural space.”

This announcement comes alongside MAKA’s recent national launch into Sprouts Farmers Market in the functional beverage set and expanded distribution through both KeHE and UNFI.

About MAKA

Launched in 2021, MAKA is currently sold in retail stores across the United States. Key retailers include Sprouts Farmers Market, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Jimbo’s, Woodman’s Market, NCG, INFRA, and more.

For More Information:

https://www.livingmaka.com