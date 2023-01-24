MAKA Launches Chainwide at Sprouts Farmers Market

MAKA, creator of RTD organic wheatgrass beverages in fruit-forward, energizing and refreshing flavors, is pleased to announce that Sprouts Farmers Market will be offering all four of its beverages chainwide. The 393-store rollout is scheduled for late March.

Brian Hill, founder and CEO of MAKA, said, “We are grateful and thrilled to be rolling out nationally in Sprouts. MAKA’s mission is Wheatgrass For All and the chainwide launch in Sprouts brings the brand one step closer to realizing the mission. Thanks to Sprouts’ distribution reach, MAKA’s beverages will continue to reduce the common barriers – whether its taste, smell, accessibility, or price – to regular consumption of wheatgrass.”

MAKA recently announced investment from and ambassador relationships with LMFAO’s Redfoo as well as Angel City Football Club soccer player Paige Nielsen. Both Redfoo and Paige align closely with the brand as individuals who live their most active and healthy lifestyle, finding that MAKA provides them with the organic energy to do so.

MAKA is a Public Benefit Corporation that uniquely innovates wheatgrass consumer products. Wheatgrass is a great source of chlorophyll, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, yet many consumers shy away from the ingredient due to polarizing taste, smell, and looks. MAKA’s RTD beverages allow for the broader consumption of wheatgrass through refreshing and delicious fruit forward flavors. The company’s current line is organically energized with yerba mate and guayusa teas and each of the four available flavors are lightly carbonated, slightly sweetened with juice & blue agave, all while be comparatively low in overall sugar content and calories.

After the Sprouts rollout, MAKA wheatgrass beverages will be available in nearly 1,000 natural & organic grocers and co-ops from Hawaii to Maine. MAKA is currently found in Sprouts, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Jimbo’s, Vintage Grocers, Woodman’s Market, Wild by Nature, Plum Market, INFRA, NCG, and more.

About MAKA

MAKA was originally conceived by its founder in his home kitchen out of necessity. Since no viable option was readily available, Brian created a ready-to-drink wheatgrass beverage. Each lightly carbonated can of MAKA is equivalent to eight pressed wheatgrass shots, paired with refreshing fruit juices, a touch of blue agave, and yerba mate & guayusa herbal teas – all at a price point equal to the cost of a single pressed shot in a typical juice bar. All MAKA beverages are USDA organic certified, non-GMO, vegan, and naturally gluten free. MAKA’s flavors include Coconut Pineapple, Hibiscus Passionfruit, Lemon, and Mango. MAKA offsets its carbon emissions and donates a min. of 1% of gross proceeds to water sustainability initiatives; verified by 1% for the Planet.

For More Information:

https://www.livingmaka.com