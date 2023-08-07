MAKA Launches in Gelson’s Markets

MAKA’s award winning RTD organic wheatgrass beverages in fruit-forward, energizing, and refreshing flavors will now be offered chain-wide at Gelson’s Markets. The 27-store rollout is scheduled for later this August.

Brian Hill, founder of MAKA, said, “Gelson’s is known for carrying exceptional products. We are excited to now be a member of this exceptional community. Gelson’s immediately understood and supports MAKA’s mission of Wheatgrass For All. The chain-wide launch further solidifies our company’s presence in Southern California.”

About MAKA

MAKA is a Public Benefit Corporation that uniquely innovates wheatgrass consumer products. The company strives to reduce the common barriers to wheatgrass consumption – whether its taste, smell, accessibility, or price. Wheatgrass is a great source of chlorophyll, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, yet many consumers shy away from the ingredient due to polarizing organoleptic properties. MAKA’s RTD beverages allow for the broader consumption of wheatgrass through refreshing and delicious fruit forward flavors. The company’s current line is organically energized with yerba mate and guayusa teas and each of the available flavors are lightly carbonated, slightly sweetened with juice & blue agave, all while being comparatively low in overall sugar content and calories.

MAKA wheatgrass beverages are available in natural & organic grocers and co-ops from Hawaii to Maine. MAKA is currently found in Sprouts, Erewhon, Bristol Farms, Jimbo’s, Vintage Grocers, Woodman’s Market, Wild by Nature, INFRA, NCG, and more.

For More Information:

https://www.livingmaka.com