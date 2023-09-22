MALK Organics Debuts Cleanest Nog To Ever Hit The Market

AUSTIN, Texas— Leading premium plant-based milk brand, MALK Organics, has debuted their new Holiday Nog today at Natural Products Expo East. This limited-edition holiday product will be rolling out to stores in October and will be available throughout the holiday season while supplies last.

Unlike traditional decadent holiday beverages, MALK’s Holiday Nog contains clean, simple ingredients with no additives, gums, oils, and fillers. This creamy, 100% organic vegan treat is made solely with filtered water, organic almonds, organic maple syrup, organic nutmeg extract, and Himalayan pink salt, and contains only 60 calories per serving.

“With our new Holiday Nog, we are excited to offer consumers a nostalgic, classic holiday beverage in a healthier format that they can feel great about drinking.” said MALK’s CEO, Jason Bronstad. “Our Holiday Nog remains true to MALK’s mission to offer products with the uncompromisingly cleanest ingredients possible that do not sacrifice quality and taste.”

MALK’s Holiday Nog will be available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Erewhon, select Kroger locations, Fresh Thyme, Fresh Market, Earthfare, MOM’s Market, and other locations. Holiday Nog will retail for $6.99 for a 28oz bottle.

About MALK Organics

Founded in 2015, MALK Organics prides itself on leading the charge for cleaner products in the plant-based milk category and beyond. Unlike the majority of their competitors, MALK products contain only 3-5 simple ingredients with no glyphosates, gums, fillers, or oils. MALK’s products include Unsweetened Almond, Vanilla Almond, Chocolate Almond, Original Oat, Vanilla Oat, and Chocolate Oat. Most recently, through their #turnitaround campaign, the brand is encouraging consumers to pay attention to nutrition labels and be more conscious and aware of what ingredients are in the products they use on a day-to-day basis.

