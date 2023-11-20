Matea Yerba Mate Hits The Shelves In North America

Boise, ID – October 27, 2023 – Albertsons, and the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission (IGEM), sponsored a program for food and beverage companies to participate in the 2023 Boise Entrepreneur Week, a specialized program aimed to discover, showcase, and enhance promising young consumer packaged goods companies that were making a significant impact in the industry. After multiple rounds of pitches, Matea was chosen as one of the five finalist brands among dozens of participants. These finalists were then paired with experienced mentors to prepare and deliver their final pitches to industry experts and potential investors.

Matea, a Boise-based company, announces the launch of its biodynamic yerba mate powder. Matea’s is the first and only yerba mate brand in the world to hold USDA Organic, Demeter Biodynamic, and American Yerba Mate Association certifications, revolutionizing how consumers experience this ancient South American tea.

“I was born in Argentina and grew up in the U.S., but I’ve been drinking yerba mate my entire life”- said Lucas Jaramillo, founder of Matea.

Derived from the highest-quality, biodynamic yerba mate leaves, hand-picked from their farm in the rainforests of Northern Argentina, Matea’s powder undergoes a meticulous process to ensure unparalleled quality and taste. The leaves are shade-grown, hand-picked, air-dried, and milled into an ultra-fine powder, maximizing chlorophyll concentration and antioxidants.

Unlike traditional yerba mate, Matea’s powder is fully dissolvable, adding simplicity and convenience. It can be effortlessly mixed into water, lattes, smoothies, or baked goods, providing versatile options for incorporating the benefits of yerba mate into daily routines. Matea’s powder also boasts a smoother, less bitter taste compared to traditional yerba mate, appealing to a wider range of consumers.

Beyond the exceptional taste and convenience, Matea’s powder offers an array of health benefits available for pre-order now on the company’s website, with general availability slated for the holidays.

About Matea:

Matea is a Boise-based, B-corp yerba mate company dedicated to revolutionizing the yerba mate market with its innovative yerba mate powder. With its USDA Organic, Demeter Biodynamic, and American Yerba Mate Association certifications, Matea aims to become a leader in the rapidly growing yerba mate industry. To learn more about Matea and its mission to reshape yerba mate consumption, visit drinkmatea.com

About Yerba Mate Benefits

In addition to providing a balanced energy boost, Yerba Mate is a nutritional powerhouse. It boasts a remarkable antioxidant content, with as many antioxidants as green tea and an impressive 15 more amino acids. Surprisingly, it contains an equivalent amount of caffeine to coffee but without the jittery side effects. Furthermore, Yerba Mate offers a wide range of health benefits. It enhances mental function, acts as an immune system booster, fortifies bones, supports a healthy heart, aids in weight loss, and promotes proper hydration. Additionally, Yerba Mate has the highest magnesium content of any superfood.

About AMERICAN YERBA MATE ASSOCIATION, AYMA

Created in 2022 as a 501(c)(3) organization to support entrepreneurs and companies with interests in the production and marketing of yerba mate-related products in the US, AYMA is also involved in the certification of origin, sustainable practices of the production and to bring awareness, education, and scientific research to the amazing yerba mate plant. For more information visit our website ayma.co or contact us at info@ayma.co.

For More Information:

https://yerbamates.org/