May 2023: Sign Up For This Month’s Community Calls

Community Call is a recurring series of open meetings dedicated to pressing topics impacting food and beverage businesses. This month, we welcome a range of guests covering topics such as current hiring trends, using social media to drive sales, how to scale your sales team, and avoiding deduction surprises.

Community Call sessions are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendars!

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Current Hiring Trends and the Future of Leadership

Date: Monday, May 1 Time: 2:00 PM ET Guests: Leaders from MALK, Mason Dixie, and ForceBrands Topic: The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic environment have further accelerated changes in hiring trends in the CPG industry. Join our discussion on how to hire successfully now and for the future. Register Here



What You Should Know about Social Media to Drive Sales & Growth

Date: Thursday, May 11 Time: 1:00 PM ET Guest: Adam Brown from Sircle Media Topic: On social channels, customer acquisition is at a premium, and at the same time, profitability is more important than ever. We’ll discuss how influencers fit into the puzzle, how to support retail velocity with social media, and why the difference between User Generated Content and Paid Generated Content is an important one. Register Here



Three Ways to Build, Manage, and Scale your Sales Team

Date: Thursday, May 18 Time: 1:00 PM ET Guests: Matt Weiss from RIND Snacks and Grant Burgess from Burgess Strategic Advisors Topic: As your brand grows, building, managing, and scaling your sales team becomes critical. We’ll unpack three ways founders can approach and scale sales infrastructure and strategies for execution and timing. Register Here



Avoid Deduction Surprises

Date: Wednesday, May 24 Time: 2:00 PM ET Guests: Greg Esslinger and Jenna Gelgand Topic: Distributor deductions are one of the greatest challenges CPG brands have to navigate when the goal is profitability. Don’t let unexpected chargebacks catch you by surprise, and set yourself up for success with smart strategies from the beginning. Register Here



Keep an eye on the calendar as additional calls are added.

As a part of the BevNET and NOSH community, we’d love your input on future topics! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

About Community Call

Community Call, presented by BevNET & NOSH, is a recurring series of meetings amongst food and beverage professionals. Each call will tackle a topic impacting the CPG industry, and create a platform for timely insights, expert advice and community discussion. These calls will take place multiple times a month and invite the entire community to participate.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.

About NOSH

NOSH covers the world of entrepreneurial packaged food companies and services that are expanding rapidly due to interest in Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) products and businesses. The goal of NOSH is to become the leading source of informed, comprehensive coverage and context in regard to this growing community of businesses and the larger trends affecting it. NOSH is a product of BevNET.com, Inc.