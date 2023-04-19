Me & the Bees Lemonade Partners with J.B. Hunt for Complete, Innovative Supply Chain Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas— Me & the Bees Lemonade, the woman and Black-owned lemonade brand founded by teen social entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer when she was just four years old, is proud to collaborate with transportation and logistics powerhouse J.B. Hunt Transport to maximize supply chain efficiencies.

As the certified minority-owned company continues to experience high growth amid a complicated and high-cost supply chain landscape, it will now access J.B. Hunt’s capacity to provide customized, technology-driven supply chain solutions.

“By adding a comprehensive approach to freight management that applies data-driven insights, Me & the Bees will better focus on our core business while tapping into J.B. Hunt’s expertise, technology, and flexibility, which will provide us with a complete and more sustainable supply chain solution,” said Shon Whigham, Director of Operations, Me & the Bees Lemonade. “As we continue to scale and grow on our journey to becoming America’s favorite lemonade brand, we are thrilled to incorporate J.B. Hunt’s integrated, tech-driven solutions to get our products to our retail partners across the country in the most efficient ways while driving to exceed service level expectations.”

Experienced client management teams at J.B. Hunt will provide Me & the Bees with engineering consultation and design, carrier procurement and performance, routing guide management, load planning, spot pricing and bid management, tracking, and exception management. As the company is always looking for ways to be more sustainable and a better environmental steward, Me & The Bees Lemonade was enthused by J.B. Hunt’s ambitious goal to reduce its carbon emission intensity by 32 percent by 2034.

“We look forward to scaling our industry-leading people, technology and capacity to deliver the Me & The Bees experience to more customers throughout the country,” said Spencer Frazier, executive vice president of sales and marketing for J.B. Hunt.

As an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company in the U.S. and the number one ready-to-drink lemonade growth brand in its category, Me & the Bees Lemonade is available in all 50 states at more than 6,500 distribution points. It always keeps its mission of saving the bees at the forefront, helping educate consumers about bees’ role in the ecosystem and the alarming decline in their populations. The company gives a percentage of its profits to Mikaila’s non-profit organization, the Healthy Hive Foundation, which is dedicated to increasing bee awareness and safe environments through research, education, and preservation. A store locator, recipes and information about the company’s mission can be found at meandthebees.com or by reading Mikaila’s book, Bee Fearless, Dream Like a Kid, published by Penguin Random House in 2020.

About Me & the Bees Lemonade

In 2009, when Mikaila Ulmer found her Great Granny Helen’s flaxseed lemonade recipe in a 1940s family cookbook, she was excited to give it a try. In 14 years, what started as a lemonade stand in a front yard in Austin, Texas, has quickly grown to a national brand with distribution to all 50 U.S. states. The all-natural shelf-stable lemonades contain no high-fructose corn syrup, no preservatives or additives, and are made with premium ingredients including U.S. Grade-A honey, real lemon juice, and flaxseed, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. Me & the Bees can be found nationally at Target, Cost Plus World Market, Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market, Natural Grocers, and also at regional and local grocers such as H-E-B in Texas and Meijer in the Midwest. It can also be purchased online via Instacart, GoPuff and at meandthebees.com.

For More Information:

https://www.meandthebees.com/