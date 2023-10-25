Melissa Nguyen Joins Bosscal Mezcal as Director, Strategic Accounts

DURANGO, Mexico and JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Brothers Nelson and Verne Nieves, co-founders and co-owners of Bosscal Mezcal, are pleased to announce that Melissa Nguyen — formerly Manager, Premier Accounts for MarkeTeam, Inc. with specific responsibility for MGM Resorts International — has joined Bosscal as Director, Strategic Accounts. In her new role, Las Vegas and Denver-based Nguyen will maximize Bosscal’s recent authorization with MGM Resorts, as well as grow Bosscal’s greater presence, both on- and off-premise.

A self-described “beverage nerd,” Nguyen impressively began her career as a sommelier at Caesars Palace, bolstered by the Level II Sommelier (The Court of Master Sommeliers) and Level I Certified Sake Professional (The Sake Education Council) she had previously earned. Nguyen next served as opening sommelier for Bar Masa/Tetsu (Aria Hotel), created by three-Michelin-starred Chef Masa Takayama. While in this demanding role, Nguyen also became a Certified Tequila Specialist (El Consejo Regulador Del Tequila, A.C.), Certified Beer Server (Cicerone Certification Program), and graduated the BarSmarts program, among other credentials.

The latter launched Nguyen into bartending — including being part of the Atomic Liquors bartending team — then circling back to wine as a sommelier at Wynn Las Vegas, upholding its Forbes Five Star standards. During these years, Nguyen earned Level II Advanced Sake Professional (The Sake Education Council) and Intermediate Level Master Sherry Specialist (Regulatory Council of Jerez-Xérès-Sherry DO), among other credentials.

In 2015, Nguyen jumped to the distribution side, joining Breakthru Beverage Group (Las Vegas). After two more distribution roles, Nguyen did another stint on-premise (opening the Gozzer Ranch Clubhouse in Coeur d’Alene, ID; overseeing the Madison Club in Palm Springs, CA; and helping to oversee the wine program at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, NV); launched a start-up company offering an innovative ready-to-draft cocktail keg system; and finally joined MarketTeam, Inc.

Bosscal Mezcal Founder Nelson Nieves says: “Melissa has a passion for mezcal and an unbeatable network in Las Vegas, Denver, and beyond. We are very happy to welcome Melissa to the Bosscal family.”

About Bosscal Mezcal

Bosscal Mezcals are made from only wild-grown Cenizo agave, which is hand-harvested – and donkey-transported – to the brand’s private distillery from the Durango highlands. A new agave pup is planted in place of every mature agave that is harvested, an initiative which has cost the company $400K to date but ensures future supply for both the local landowners and the brand. Bosscal has organic certifications from the USDA, EU, and SAGARPA Mexico, and currently offers three mezcals in the U.S. (all ABV 42%): Bosscal Joven (organic; SRP: $44.99/750mL); Bosscal Damiana, a stimulant herb which grows alongside wild agave (SRP: $49.99/750mL); and the rare Bosscal Pechuga de Conejo (SRP: $99.99/750mL). The first Bosscal Mezcal was released in 2015; by 2022, the brand had achieved distribution in all 50 states; and in 2023 it was selected as part of Southern Glazer’s Craft Collection Luxury Spirits portfolio nationwide.

Durango is known as “The David of Mezcal” versus Oaxaca, “the Goliath.” As the founders’ father often counseled them: “Más vale ser cabeza de ratón que cola de león,” which means: “Better to be the head of the mouse than the tail of the lion.”

For More Information:

https://www.bosscal.com/