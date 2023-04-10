Melitta Launches One Million Tree Challenge Through Its Longtime Partner, American Forests

CLEARWATER, Fla.— Melitta, the leader in coffee filtration, is excited to announce the launch of its One Million Tree Challenge through American Forests. The brand is inviting its customers to join the pursuit to collectively reach one million trees planted. For every dollar donated, a tree will be planted in the United States by American Forests, and Melitta has committed to match each donation placed on its website until the goal is reached.

Throughout its more than 20 year partnership with American Forests, Melitta has planted over 600,000 trees in landscapes across the country, making a substantial difference for wildlife, people and the environment. The One Million Tree Challenge helps to reduce the effects of climate change by restoring 4,000 acres of forest and absorbing 6,161 metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. A single tree can capture 3.5 pounds of air pollutants – like ozone, dust and particulate matter – per year.

“Sustainability and giving back to our community are guiding values at Melitta. As a fourth generation, family-owned business, our commitment to future generations has always been at the core of what we do,” says Donna Gray, director at Melitta. “We continue to set aggressive goals to reduce our impact on the environment. In addition to our American Forests partnership, we are evolving our supply chain practices to be more eco-friendly, investing in solar panels for our roasting facility, and aligning our products with stringent eco-focused certifications. Our collective efforts support our mission to pursue better coffee for a better planet.”

For over a century, American Forests programs have helped ensure that large forest landscapes are healthy and resilient to the impacts of climate change. The organization has also contributed to environmental sustainability through programs in cities by helping develop and bring to life plans for planting and caring for trees in the neighborhoods that need trees the most.

“Melitta stands apart for its unwavering long-term commitment to our nation’s forests. Some of the trees that they helped to plant twenty years ago are now 15 feet tall and doing everything we’d hoped – providing habitat for wildlife, capturing carbon from the atmosphere, and filtering the water we drink,” says Austin Rempel, director of forest reforestation at American Forests. “With the One Million Tree Challenge, Melitta builds on this proud history and takes it even further.”

About American Forests

Founded in 1875, American Forests creates healthy and resilient forests that deliver essential benefits for climate, people, water and wildlife. American Forests advances its mission through forestry innovation, place-based partnerships to plant and restore forests, and movement building, creating healthy forests from coast to coast. The organization’s projects range from working with local partners to plant trees to educating U.S. Congressional leaders about new policies and programs that could help reforest America. American Forests has also championed the creation of the U.S. Forest Service and encouraged Congress to provide stable funding for fighting and preventing forest fires.

About Melitta North America

In 1908, a German homemaker, Melitta Bentz made history when she invented the coffee filter. Tired of drinking bitter coffee, she poked holes in the bottom of a brass cup and lined it with a sheet of her son’s blotting paper. The result…rich, flavorful coffee without bitterness or mess. Melitta North America, Inc., part of the privately held Melitta Group in Minden, Germany, is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. Melitta USA—a division of Melitta North America—produces coffee and filters in North America and markets the line in the U.S

For More Information:

https://shoponline.melitta.com/pages/american-forests-million-tree-challenge