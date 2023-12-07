Miche Mix Announces US Launch of Its Mexican Michelada Mixer

DALLAS, Texas— Miche Mix, the first company to bottle the authentic michelada mix and the #1 seller in Mexico, is beyond thrilled to announce the launch of their authentic Mexican Michelada to the United States market. Miche Mix is ready to disrupt the mixer set with their authentic Mexican recipe, that contains absolutely no tomato juice, offering a clean ingredient panel and a bold flavor profile to the mixer category. Miche Mix is expected to roll out on shelves at retailers across the U.S. in 2024, ideally positioned to beer and cocktail-loving consumers as a completely new and fun way to spice up and elevate their favorite beer.

Miche Mix makes it easy to enjoy all the fun and spice of life that Mexico has to offer with delicious, authentic Michelada mixes. Miche Mix is meticulously crafted, drawing inspiration from the authentic and original flavors of the traditional Mexican Michelada. The brand takes pride in creating a mixer that stays true to its roots, without the use of tomato puree. With each sip, you’ll be transported to the vibrant streets of Mexico, where the Michelada tradition thrives.



“Here at Miche Mix, we are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to be a brand who truly collaborates with our consumers,” shares Michelle Schmidt, Head of U.S. Sales. “Our ‘Mexican Recipe’ mix serves up a delicious and authentic michelada. Add an oz. to your favorite beer and enjoy just like that, or use it as the perfect base to create your very own michelada! Miche Mix offers the canvas for your imagination to run wild and create YOUR unique michelada moment!”

Miche Mix, touting no tomato juice, which is different from other similar mixers, also offers simple ingredients in every sip. With real lime, chile de arbol and authentic spices, Miche Mix brings flavor to any beverage without a long list of ingredients. One ounce of Miche Mix can be mixed easily with a 16 to 20 oz. beer, best served chilled or over ice. Consumers can eagerly look forward to enjoying the bold flavor that Miche Mix is bringing to the category in the coming months.

About Miche Mix

Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, Miche Mix was the original company to bottle the Michelada. This mix is inspired by the original recipe and uses locally sourced Mexican spices and herbs with no tomato juice, creating a 100% authentic flavor. The Miche Mix R&D team spent countless sleepless nights creating a mix that is specifically formulated to pair with beer and gives consumers that morning or afternoon pick-me-up.

For More Information:

https://michemix.com/