Milam & Greene Whiskey Introduces Its Most Exclusive and Final Bottling of the Castle Hill Vintage Series Bourbon Whiskey

BLANCO, Texas— Milam & Greene Whiskey is pleased to announce the release of The Castle Hill Batch Three 15-Year-Old Bourbon. This is the final release in their award-winning Castle Hill Vintage Bourbon Series. For Batch Three, 2023 Master Blender of the Year, Heather Greene hand-selected just 20 barrels aged over 15 years. It is the oldest age statement ever released by Milam & Greene and has already landed a spot on acclaimed whiskey writer Fred Minnick’s “The Top 100 American Whiskeys of 2023” list.

The Castle Hill Vintage Series celebrates the art and skill of blending old casks to create a refined and beautiful whiskey. Master Blender, CEO and co-founder Heather Greene chose only the finest and rarest barrels from her library of well-aged casks for each batch. The series was named for the historic Texas Military Institute, known as “The Castle,” in Austin, Texas, home to Greene’s blending lab. Its old-world elegance serves as an inspiration for Greene’s final blends.

“Creating our oldest, rarest, and final batch for the Castle Hill Vintage Series has been a passion project for me,” says Heather Greene. “I select whiskeys at a young age and nurture them for many years before deciding when to use them. In fact, we kept these barrels in a warehouse in Tennessee to mitigate the evaporation before bringing them into the hot Texas summer heat. Once we brought them down to Texas, they spent just a few months in our warehouse before deciding they had to be vatted and then released. They wouldn’t have survived one more year here.”

Milam & Greene Castle Hill Vintage Series Batch Three The Castle Hill Batch Three 15-Year-Old Bourbon was distilled in Tennessee with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. The barrels for this blend were filled in Tennessee on July 18, 2007, then batched and bottled by Heather Greene and her whiskey team in Texas on November 15, 2023. The Castle Hill Batch Three Bourbon was aged a total of 15 years, 6 months, and 10 days, with the majority of aging in Tennessee and the final five months on the northside of the Milam & Greene Rickhouse 2 in Blanco, Texas, in row 1 where it rested horizontally. The average yield per barrel was 17.5 gallons for an angel’s share loss of 67%. It was bottled as a cask strength at 114.5 proof/ 57.25% ABV. The Castle Hill Vintage Bourbon Series is part of Heather Greene’s “Blender’s Reserve Collection” which also includes the Very Small Batch Bourbon Finished in French Oak Staves and the Unabridged Bourbon Volumes.

The Castle Hill Batch Three 15-Year-Old Bourbon has a deep amber color, and warm scents of cinnamon, maple syrup, cooked apples, and brown sugar. It is a hearty pour resplendent with dark chocolate and oak along with hints of sweet fig and rich dates that linger and then soften to a velvety finish.

The Castle Hill Batch Three 15-Year-Old Bourbon is available for a suggested retail price of $199.99 at select retailers, on the Milam & Greene website, and at the distillery tasting room in Blanco, Texas. This whiskey is extremely limited with only 144 (9L) cases released online and around the country. Please call your local retailer to determine availability. This batch is sure to sell out as quickly as the two previous batches. As a very limited release, once this is gone, it’s gone so be sure to seek out a bottle of this very precious whiskey.

About Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world’s most experienced whiskey professionals, including CEO, master blender, and author, Heather Greene, and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. 2023 has been a stellar year for Milam & Greene so far, after being named “2023 Rising Star Spirits Company of the Year” at The Ascot Awards followed by Heather Greene being awarded “Master Blender of the Year.” The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in rickhouses located across four states in casks with an assortment of char levels for a variety of flavors resulting in the most thorough array of casks made and collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers.

For More Information:

https://milamandgreenewhiskey.com/