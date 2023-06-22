Milonga Yerba Mate Unveils Functional Cannabis Beverage, Announces Upcoming Funding Round for State Expansion

MIAMI, Fla.— Milonga Yerba Mate, the family-owned, Miami-based Yerba Mate company established in 2020 is thrilled to announce its official RTD soft launch in California on April 20, 2023. Combining the rich cultural heritage of South American yerba mate with the benefits of cannabis, Milonga Yerba Mate introduces the world’s first functional cannabis beverage to the California market.

Yerba Mate, a traditional South American beverage, has a rich and fascinating history dating back centuries. Indigenous tribes in South America discovered the invigorating properties of the Yerba Mate plant and began brewing it into a stimulating drink. Today, Yerba Mate is cherished for its natural energy boost, mental clarity, and numerous health benefits. Milonga Yerba Mate proudly builds upon this long-standing ceremony, combining tradition and innovation into one drink.

Milonga is a company rooted in family values and shared passion. Founded by father and son duo, Shadi and Samer Atassi, the company embodies their deep connection and shared vision. When Shadi moved to Argentina to pursue a career in professional soccer (“Futbol” for the natives), he understood just how impactful and unique this tea was for millions of people across the globe. In May of 2020 Milonga launched with loose leaf Yerba Mate offerings, but just launched the RTD version in California dispensaries less than 2 months ago.

As a forward-thinking brand, Milonga is dedicated to crafting Yerba Mate based products that offer a delightful and invigorating experience for the discerning consumer. The carefully curated selection of cannabis-infused yerba mate blends harmonizes the natural energy and wellness-promoting qualities of yerba mate with the therapeutic effects of THC and CBD. By adding adaptogens like L-Theanine as well as low sugar content and organic ingredients, this concept is being positioned more as a wellness brand than just an intoxicating seltzer.

“We are proud to be the pioneers in creating the world’s first functional cannabis beverage,” said Samer Atassi. “Our innovative energy brew is unlike anything else on the market. Years of research and development have brought us to create something that fits several different niches and brings a different twist to the saturated and repetitive cannabis market.” This is a brand made by creatives, for creatives, accompanied by a curated team of industry experts.

All three initial SKUs contain 110mg of naturally occurring caffeine found in Yerba Mate, and range (depending on SKU) between 5-25mg THC and 5-10mg of CBD. Milonga is already be available in several key dispensaries across the state, including Woody Harrelson’s dispensary in West Hollywood “The Woods WeHo”. In less than 60 days on the market, Milonga has already covered key cities across the state and has seen several repeating customers.

Milonga Yerba Mate has a growing interest in the music industry and aims to establish itself as a brand that resonates with creative thinkers and music enthusiasts. “We understand the deep connection between music, creativity, cannabis and healthy caffeine,” added Shadi. “By embracing the spirit of innovation and collaboration, we seek to create an experience that not only satisfies the senses but also inspires the artistic and imaginative minds of our consumers.” With a commitment to supporting emerging artists and fostering a vibrant creative community, Milonga is currently working deals with several DJs, producers, artists, musicians and more. “Years down the road, I want people to think of music and creativity, and automatically picture our cans.”

In less than a month, Milonga will launch its hemp-derived THC drinks, catering to a nationwide audience as well as through traditional e-commerce sites. “We are already closing deals with distributors to offer this in over 800 retail locations, and will now be able to sell this without having to enter a dispensary”, stated Samer. They believe they are strategically positioned at the intersection of growing trends, as the demand for cannabis and alternatives to traditional caffeinated beverages continues to rise. In addition, studies indicate that 69% of Gen Z individuals prefer cannabis over alcohol, reflecting a growing shift in consumption patterns. “What most excites us lies in the fact that we see this drink in so many different scenarios. We have customers doing elevated yoga classes before they start their day, but we also see a big portion who drink this to replace Jagerbombs or Vodka Redbulls when they go out.” The emerging market for cannabis beverages further fuels Milonga’s reach and potential to offer at wellness stores and gyms, as well as clubs and bars.

Milonga is pleased to announce an upcoming funding round to expand operations into additional states by the end of quarter 3. This round, led by Juan Pablo Ortega (Founding partner of $5.3B startup Rappi), will fuel a bootstrapped & strategic growth plan to establish distribution networks in key cities where caffeine and cannabis consumption is highest. “Although we know this [cannabis] is still a small market compared to traditional beverages, we’re proud to be at the forefront of this exciting movement,” stated Shadi. “In 5 years, we will look back at this the way Bacardi looked at 1920s prohibition.”

When asked about a non-infused version, Samer answered, “Of course we have intentions later on. At the end of the day, we are a Yerba Mate company, not a cannabis company. We’re realizing that the ethos and visuals of Milonga resonates with early adopters in both cannabis and non-cannabis consumers. With that being said, we want to build this out one step at a time before entering a much bigger and saturated space.”

For More Information:

https://milonga.life/