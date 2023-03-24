Milo’s Tea Company Breaks Ground at New South Carolina Facility

MOORE, S.C.— Milo’s Tea Company broke ground at the site of its future manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, S.C. The ceremony was attended by Governor Henry McMaster, Deputy Secretary of Commerce Ashely Teasdel, Vice-Chairman of Spartanburg County Council David Britt, and other elected officials and local leaders to celebrate the exciting new economic development in the Upstate.

The Alabama-based national beverage company will invest more than $130 million to build the 110,000 square-foot facility and bring more than 100 jobs to the surrounding community. Located at the corner of U.S. Highway 290 and U.S. Highway 221 in Moore, Milo’s ultimately chose the 48-acre campus after a multi-year site selection journey, which included ensuring the water quality of the region was up to their high taste and quality standards. This will be the fourth production facility for the expanding company, with existing locations in Alabama and Oklahoma. Milo’s expects to start making its famous tea and lemonade at the Spartanburg County facility by fall 2024.

“We are excited to welcome Milo’s to our South Carolina family,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Milo’s is committed to bringing quality job opportunities to the people of Spartanburg County, and I have no doubt they will be impressed by the talented and dedicated workforce here in our state. Business continues to boom in South Carolina, and this investment by Milo’s isfurther evidence of that.”

“This is a very special day for us at Milo’s,” said Tricia Wallwork, CEO and Chair of Milo’s TeaCompany and granddaughter of founder Milo Carlton. “Our company has been working hard to expand to meet the growing demand of our customers along the east coast. South Carolina is clearly a perfect fit for our next chapter of growth. We are so grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received, and can’t wait to get to work here in Spartanburg County advancing our PeopleFirst culture and investing in this community.”

“Thank you to Milo’s for recognizing Spartanburg County as a great place to expand its growing business,” said David Britt, Vice-Chairman of Spartanburg County Council and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee. “Our residents are excited for the coming opportunities, and we are thrilled to see the continuing economic growth in this area. The People First culture of Milo’s makes them a great fit in our community.”

About Milo’s Tea Company

Milo’s Tea Company is a family-owned, Certified Women-Owned Business with corporate headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Milo’s has been brewing the best-tasting, closest-to-homemade iced tea for three generations and counting. Milo’s teas and lemonades taste just like homemade because its family recipe includes only a few simple, 100 percent natural ingredients and does not contain preservatives or added colors. Milo’s can be found in the refrigerated section of thousands of retailers across the United States.

For More Information:

https://drinkmilos.com/