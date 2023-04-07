Minor Figures Now Available in Whole Foods Markets Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Minor Figures, the trailblazing oat milk brand famous for its delicious and sustainable plant-based, barista-favored products, has expanded its presence in brick and mortar stores across the United States. The innovative and environmentally-conscious brand is now available in 312 Whole Foods Market stores, providing its products with a national footprint in retail grocery.

Whole Foods Market stocks two of Minor Figures’ flagship products: Barista Oat (Organic) and Barista Oat (Light). Coffee enthusiasts, eco-conscious consumers, and plant-based eaters, of course, have the opportunity to elevate their daily drinks and cooking with Minor Figures: their Barista Oat boasts a smooth mouthfeel and clean profile that elevates any coffee, and is specifically formulated to create perfect foam and a stable balance when used in lattes and cappuccinos.

“We are over the moon about this expansion as it will give us the ability to meet more conscious consumers right where they are,” said Francesca Salac, Head of Marketing for Minor Figures US. “Everyone knows that Whole Foods values high quality natural and organic foods and cares deeply about their communities and the environment, so the partnership could not be more aligned for us. Minor Figures is guided by our core belief: to save the world, you have to throw a better party than those destroying it. And a whole lot more folks were just invited to our party.”

About Minor Figures

Minor Figures is a forward-thinking brand that combines quality, sustainability, and innovation, creating plant-based milks that exceed the expectations of today’s conscious consumers. Their oat milk is made with a blend of the finest oats, water, and a pinch of sea salt—but never stabilizers or gums or any other gross things—resulting in a clean plant-based alternative that highlights rather than masks rich coffee flavors, and has a lower carbon footprint than traditional dairy milk.

Minor Figures is 100% carbon neutral, B-corp certified, and produced in North America. All while looking as cool as can be.

For More Information:

https://minorfigures.com/