Molly Wilson & Lacsnac Launch New Lactation Coffee

Molly Wilson, best known for her high profile company molly&you and previously running the largest Hallmark Gold Crown store in the US, has just invested and launched her own lactation coffee under her new company, Lacsnac. Molly has long wanted to work with NuZee, Inc, (NUZE) and has thoughtfully selected them as a partner after years of observing them in the marketplace and together, they have created a first-to-market product in coffee.

The Lacsnac company was created to help women who are having issues lactating by providing them lactation-enhancing foods and beverages.

The new lactation coffee is single-serve Colombian Coffee in tea bag sachets blended with herbs that are known to increase lactation in nursing Moms. Fenugreek and Blessed Thistle have been used to increase breast milk production by lactating Moms for centuries. These two superherbs stimulate prolactin, the hormone needed for a healthy breast milk supply.

On the blend, Molly tells us exclusively, “Our Lactation Coffee is not instant coffee, it’s the real thing. It’s the first-to-market ethically-sourced and Non-GMO lactation coffee — not a coffee flavored drink. It’s vegan, Non-GMO, dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free, eco-friendly, small batch and Kosher. Our coffee sachets are industrial compostable, our box is recyclable and we have carefully selected an industry leading factory to partner with on this innovative coffee product. That allows us to produce our coffee in a factory powered by renewable energy.”

The new caffeinated coffee contains 120mg of caffeine, which fits into the suggested 300mg per day for nursing Moms.

As for the launch, while the Lacsnac company finalizes its placement in major US retail locations, products are currently available for purchase at lacsnac.com and on Amazon. They are also available in the wholesale marketplace selling b2b for small to mid-level retailers including department stores, baby stores, gift shops and independent pharmacies.

