Monin Debuts First Flavored Agave Sweetener: Spicy Agave

Monin Americas announces the launch of its new Spicy Agave Sweetener, organic agave infused with a unique blend of Hatch and Guajillo chile peppers. The award-winning premium flavoring company, with over 100 years of experience, will be the first to bring a spicy-flavored sweetener like this to market.

With consumers trending toward wellness, spice and elevated experiences, this exciting new product from Monin will help operators to differentiate their menu offerings, adding the perfect combination of sweet and spicy (swicy), with organic agave, to entice customers’ taste buds and better-for-you preferences. Ideal for cocktails such as margaritas, mojitos, palomas and ranch waters, Monin Spicy Agave Sweetener is also a great addition to mocktails, lemonades, punch and iced teas.

According to Monin’s proprietary research, Spicy Agave Sweetener has overwhelming potential to excite guests and enhance menu offerings, with nearly two out of three consumers likely to try it in a cocktail or mocktail at their favorite bar or restaurant. Given significant consumer interest in tequila-based beverages, Monin Spicy Agave Sweetener allows operators to create on-trend cocktails and low/no ABV beverages easily and consistently.

“We anticipate our twist on the classic agave sweetener will be adopted by operators looking for a way to add elevated sweet and spicy beverages to their menus,” says Brian Loukmas, VP of Innovation at Monin. “Spicy Agave creates a memorable experience for guests and builds on the ever-growing popularity of the ‘swicy’ (sweet & spicy) movement. This new sweetener is also clean label, delivering on Monin’s promise to offer premium and authentic flavors made with the highest-quality natural ingredients.”

Monin’s liquid sweetener category has experienced a consistent upward trend, with a 50% increase in total product sales over the past five years. One of the largest agave purchasers in the U.S., Monin believes Spicy Agave offers an exciting opportunity to expand the category and provide a unique variation on one of their best-selling sweeteners. “Agave ranks in the 96th percentile for on-menu potential growth over the next four years,” shares Loukmas. “And this new variation gives operators more opportunities to differentiate, especially with summer around the corner.”

In December 2022, Monin revealed Hot Honey Syrup as its 2023 Flavor of the Year. Spicy Agave is the second sweet and spicy offering from Monin this year, which supports the consumer trend for global spices and exotic yet approachable menu offerings. Not only offering agave sweeteners, Monin’s library of flavors includes flavored syrups, gourmet sauces, purées, concentrated flavors, cocktail mixes, beverage boosts and more.

For More Information:

https://www.monin.com/us/spicy-agave-sweetener