Monin to Launch New Seasonal Coffee Concentrate: Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew

Something sweet is brewing—Monin Americas announces the launch of its new Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, a flavorful blend of gourmet arabica espresso, pumpkin spice and rich maple syrup. The award-winning premium flavoring company, with more than 100 years of experience, debuts Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew as its first flavored coffee concentrate and the third addition to its coffee concentrate line.

Just in time for fall, Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew allows consumers to enjoy a taste of the season in seconds—simply pour over ice and add milk or water for a gourmet cold brew coffee. A delightful twist on popular pumpkin-flavored beverages, Monin’s latest coffee concentrate also makes it simple for operators to quickly prepare on-trend, autumn-inspired drinks without any additional equipment. Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew is ideal for not only creating cold brews but cocktails, mocktails and milkshakes as well.

Through proprietary research, Monin’s team of consumer insight specialists found that inventive beverage blends are one of the top flavor trends that will see increased menu placements this year. Beverage hybridizations such as cold brew martinis, coffee old fashioneds, and dirty sodas excite consumers and set menus apart. With Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew, operators can effortlessly create menu offerings that satisfy seasonal cravings and offer the kinds of new experiences customers are seeking.

“In adding another coffee concentrate product to our offerings, we look to enhance our lineup with a unique seasonal blend that delights all palates and diversifies menus,” says Stasha Johnston, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Monin Americas. “We’re thrilled about this novel coffee blend this season. Whether consumers are on the go and traveling, or operators are looking to satisfy seasonal demand, Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate meets those needs with an elevated take on a classic fall-favorite flavor.”

By blending two popular fall flavors with real cold-extracted coffee, Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew delivers a new seasonal experience that will stand out in a saturated beverage market. This subtly sweet cold brew is also a clean label product, containing no artificial ingredients. It joins more than a handful of other Beverage Concentrates in the Monin portfolio (Cold Brew, Iced Coffee, Chai, etc.) and more than 170 clean label Monin flavorings that meet consumers’ better-for-you preferences.

Over the last three quarters, Monin has released three new products: Hot Honey Syrup (the brand’s 2023 Flavor of the Year), Spicy Agave Sweetener and now Maple Pumpkin Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate. With swicy (sweet and spicy) offerings leading the way for the first half of the year, Monin will now usher in the latter half of 2023 with a different combination of sweet and spice. In addition to its new products, Monin’s library of flavors includes premium flavored syrups, gourmet sauces, purées, concentrated flavors, cocktail mixes, beverage boosts and more.

For More Information:

https://www.monin.com/us/