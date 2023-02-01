Natalie’s Juice Company Becomes Official Sponsor of Florida State Parks’ Junior Ranger Program

Fort Pierce, Fla. – Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced today that it has partnered with the Florida State Parks Foundation to become the official 2023 sponsor of the Florida State Parks Junior Ranger Program.

As part of the partnership, Natalie’s will help fund the printing of Junior Ranger Kits that provide young people the opportunity to learn, serve, and share in Florida’s natural and cultural resources. In addition to printing the kits, Natalie’s will give away up to 200 Florida State Parks Annual Entrance Passes throughout the year, as well as attend several major park events to provide complimentary juice to park visitors.

“We are honored to celebrate Natalie’s official sponsorship of the Florida State Parks Junior Ranger Program in partnership with the Florida State Parks Foundation,” said Marygrace Sexton, CEO of Natalie’s Juice Company. “With Florida agriculture being the backbone of our business, our vision is to inspire our local communities to learn, serve and share Florida’s natural and cultural resources. With this program, we encourage everyone to get outdoors and enjoy Mother Nature’s beauty and wonder with Natalie’s as a part of your journey.”

“It is so exciting to team up with one of Florida’s most respected companies to support and enhance the Florida State Parks Junior Ranger Program,” said Julia Gill Woodward, Florida State Parks Foundation CEO. “Natalie’s is making an amazing commitment to our state’s natural and cultural resources while also helping to create connections between young people and the springs, beaches, trails, ecosystems and historic sites that make Florida special.”

Since its founding over 30 years ago, Natalie’s has focused on family, community, and Florida agriculture. Further to these values, the Natalie’s and Florida State Parks Foundation synergistic partnership is one that reflects an unparalleled pairing of creating authentic experiences and cherished memories while exploring the mind-body ecosystem connection and enhancing an active lifestyle with a FRESH perspective. Both organizations are dedicated to providing support to the surrounding communities and an unyielding passion for sharing the world-class culture and parks found within the state of Florida.

“At Natalie’s, we’re planning not just what we do today – but also what we plan to accomplish in the future,” explains Natalie’s Vice President of Marketing, Natalie Sexton. “We look to support our vision and communities at every turn and with this terrific new partnership with the Florida State Parks Foundation and Junior Ranger Program – educating and nourishing our next generation of environmental stewards.”

About the Florida State Parks Foundation:

The Florida State Parks Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501©3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.

It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

People all around the world enjoy the undeniable freshness of Natalie’s. For over 30 years, our purpose-driven journey has been rooted in a commitment to procure and produce only the highest quality ingredients to create our line of exceptional and award-winning juices. A featured juice favorite amongst Good Housekeeping, Bon Appetit, Woman’s Day, & Clean Eating Magazine, we are dedicated to creating world-class flavors and to providing an uncompromising tasting experience had by all. With both a traditional line in addition to our functional beverage line, Natalie’s continued and ever-expanding reach can now be found coast to coast in the United States in most major retailers, and globally in over 50 countries.

Natalie’s unprecedented growth has landed the company a multi-year honor of the Inc.5000 list and leads the juice category as a driving force in innovation while still maintaining its meticulous practice of minimal processing and minimal ingredients to ensure authentic freshness that is both nostalgic and unrivaled. Marygrace Sexton (a recent inductee of the SFA Hall of Fame), continues to lead and inspire the 2nd generation evolution of this woman-owned, family-operated company and creates impact in communities both local and abroad with her charitable efforts, non-profit organizations, and unyielding passion for bringing clean-label juices and a source of optimum nourishment to families everywhere. Be sure to follow Natalie’s Juice Company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn about new juice launches, special promotions, and exciting ways our world-class juices can be part of your journey. It’s all we do, for all you do. #DrinkNatalies

For More Information:

https://www.orchidislandjuice.com/