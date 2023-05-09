Natalie’s Juice Company Introduces Two New Blends: Fresh Pressed Tomato Reishi and Tangerine Pineapple Aloe Juice

FORT PIERCE, Fla.— Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced they have introduced two new juice blends: Tomato Reishi, Himalayan Salt, and Black Pepper Juice and Tangerine, Pineapple, Aloe Juice. Starting today, May 8th, both blends are available to order on the Natalie’s Juices website and on grocery shelves nationwide.

With Natalie’s Tomato Reishi Juice, Natalie’s is regenerating a generational favorite. This tomato juice is a source of clean hydration that is radical in flavor and low in calories. Mindfully handcrafted with an infusion of coveted holistic ingredients including adaptogens and spices for a robust and delectable sip, this juice is made from only 5 ingredients. Rich in Reishi – known to support the immune system, reduce stress, and improve sleep – this blend is vitality on the vine.

Natalie’s Tangerine, Pineapple, Aloe, Sweet Basil Juice is a vibrant oasis of unrivaled freshness. Handcrafted from only five ingredients, this blend was created to support the mind and body with a natural boost. Prepare to glow from the inside out with this unparalleled combination of vitamin-c rich oranges and tangerines, paired with immune-supporting pineapples and aloe vera and a touch of sweet basil.

“At Natalie’s, it is our passion and purpose to produce juices that exceed our customers’ expectations both in quality and value. Our Tomato Reishi blend is an authentic approach to a nostalgic favorite. Made from fresh pressed, wholesome tomatoes, this juice invigorates the consumer’s palette and redefines the standard perception of tomato juice flavor profile,” says Marygrace Sexton, founder and CEO of Natalie’s Juices. “This juice is a living elixir for the epicurious – drink as is or add your boozy accomplice.”

“Producing world-class quality products is what we do best,” says Natalie Sexton, Vice President of Marketing at Natalie’s Juice Company. “Our new blends are designed to support the entire wellness eco-system and provide our consumers with a drinking experience where nostalgia meets authentic freshness.”

Natalie’s Tomato Reishi Juice and Natalie’s Tangerine Pineapple Aloe Juice are available at select Publix Super Markets, finer grocery stores, and online at Natalie’s website.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

People around the world enjoy the undeniable freshness of Natalie’s. For over 30 years, our purpose-driven journey has been rooted in a commitment to procure and produce only the highest quality ingredients to create our line of award-winning juices. A featured juice favorite amongst Good Housekeeping, Bon Appetit, Woman’s Day, & Clean Eating Magazine, we are dedicated to creating world-class juices that are authentic and clean.

Natalie’s continued and ever-expanding reach can now be found coast to coast in the United States in most major retailers, and globally in over 20 countries. Natalie’s unprecedented growth has landed the company a multi-year honor of the Inc.5000 list and leads the juice category as a driving force in innovation while still maintaining its meticulous practice of minimal processing and minimal ingredients to ensure authentic freshness that is both nostalgic and unrivaled.

Marygrace Sexton (a recent inductee of the SFA Hall of Fame), continues to lead and inspire the 2nd generation evolution of this woman-owned, family-operated company and creates impact in communities both local and abroad with her charitable efforts, non-profit organizations, and unyielding passion for bringing clean-label juices and a source of optimum nourishment to families everywhere.

For More Information:

https://www.orchidislandjuice.com