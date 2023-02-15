Natalie’s Juice Company Launches Limited-Edition Pineberry Limeade

FORT PIERCE, Fla.— Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company announced the launch of a new, limited-edition juice just in time for Valentine’s Day. The exotic blend is a refreshing Pineberry Limeade that will be available online for just 45-days and kicks off a new series of limited-batch juices by Natalie’s.

“We’re really excited to launch this Pineberry Limeade as a premiere limited edition juice offering,” says Natalie Sexton, VP of Natalie’s Juice Company. “At Natalie’s, we’re always looking to evolve and innovate while staying true to our mission.”

Natalie’s Pineberry Limeade is a small batch showstopper containing only 4 ingredients. It’s a handcrafted blend containing succulent Pineberries, for a subtle essence of the tropics, and is combined with bright and vibrant squeezed fresh lime and a pop of cane sugar.

“Our Pineberry Limeade is just the first in a new series of unique, limited-edition juices out of Natalie’s,” adds Sexton. “We’ll continue to announce exciting new seasonal blends throughout the year. Stay tuned!”

The new Pineberry Limeade is the first of many small batch, limited run juices that Natalie’s will be releasing throughout the year. The company plans to announce the releases on their Instagram, with the juices sold exclusively on Natalie’s e-commerce site and shipped directly to consumers’ doors.

Natalie’s Pineberry Limeade will soon be available for purchase at shop.orchidislandjuice.com for a limited time. For those looking to indulge in a sublime evening cocktail, check out this Zesty Kiwi & Pineberry Limeade Margarita recipe and others featuring this new blend.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

People all around the world enjoy the undeniable freshness of Natalie’s. For over 30 years, our purpose-driven journey has been rooted in a commitment to procure and produce only the highest quality ingredients to create our line of exceptional and award-winning juices. A featured juice favorite amongst Good Housekeeping, Bon Appetit, Woman’s Day, & Clean Eating Magazine, we are dedicated to creating world-class flavors and to providing an uncompromising tasting experience had by all. With both a traditional line in addition to our functional beverage line, Natalie’s continued and ever-expanding reach can now be found coast to coast in the United States in most major retailers, and globally in over 50 countries. Natalie’s unprecedented growth has landed the company a multi-year honor of the Inc.5000 list and leads the juice category as a driving force in innovation while still maintaining its meticulous practice of minimal processing and minimal ingredients to ensure authentic freshness that is both nostalgic and unrivaled. Marygrace Sexton (a recent inductee of the SFA Hall of Fame), continues to lead and inspire the 2nd generation evolution of this woman-owned, family-operated company and creates impact in communities both local and abroad with her charitable efforts, non-profit organizations, and unyielding passion for bringing clean-label juices and a source of optimum nourishment to families everywhere.

https://www.orchidislandjuice.com/