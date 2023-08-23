NEOPOP Expands to GoPuff

NEOPOP, a functional beverage to manage stress, has expanded its distribution partnership with Gopuff in NYC. Gopuff, is the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ evolving everyday needs, and leading partner for emerging brands.

“We’re excited to get in front of GoPuff’s discerning customers, with a vision to systemically reduce stress for Millennials.” said Adamya Sharma, Founder and CEO at NEOPOP. “We are pumped to kick off in NYC with the intent to expand our efforts with GoPuff in additional key markets.”

NEOPOP was founded in 2022, as a convenient and accessible product to manage stress. Infused with Nootropics and Adaptogens to ease one into a state of calm, it’s sweetened with 6g organic cane sugar & has only 35-45 Cals. Currently available in 3 flavors i.e. Ginger Lemon, Classic Cola, and Lemon Lime.

NEOPOP’s GoPuff expansion comes on the heels of a successful pilot with Doordash, where the brand is a leading performer in the ‘Local and Emerging’ and ‘Soft Drinks’ category.

For More Information:

https://www.gopuff.com/search?q=neopop