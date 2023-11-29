NERD Focus Rolls Out on Shelves at QuickChek

FREEHOLD, N.J.— NERD Focus – the energy drink with powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients – announces its deal with convenience store chain QuickChek to distribute “The Original Think Drink” to 153 stores in New Jersey and New York.

“Convenience stores and gas stations are the go-to places for people on the move to head to when looking for pick-me-ups, and we are excited to kickstart our partnership with QuickChek, a well-established northeastern US convenience store chain,” said Beverage USA Co-Founder Rocco LaVista. “Our partnership is more than just about providing clean and effective energy; it’s about expanding our footprint and reaching new audiences. We look forward to fueling the growth of both our brand and the potential of everyone who chooses NERD Focus on their journey.”

NERD Focus has been growing its footprint in the New Jersey and New York Metro Area markets in recent years. This new distribution network will make it easier for consumers to access this energy drink formulated to enhance mental acuity conveniently on the go.

With a proprietary formula aimed at aiding mental acuity for those that need it most – from college students to healthcare workers to professional athletes – NERD Focus’ growing footprint at retailers makes it accessible across Texas, New Jersey and the New York Metro area, where it is already available at over 3,500 convenience stores, bodegas, and grocers.

The focus drink is currently available in Green Original and Blue Zero Calorie, offering consumers a smarter and safer alternative to traditional energy drinks with a refreshing citrus taste packed with vitamins and natural ingredients.

About NERD Focus

In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, NERD was acquired by Beverage USA in 2020 to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide.

For More Information:

https://nerdfocus.com/