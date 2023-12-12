New Barn Organics Announces Commitment to the 100 Million Acres Initiative

Committed to transparency with an ethos rooted in regenerative growing practices and sustainability in the food industry, New Barn Organics announces that it is a part of the 100 Million Acres Project, a revolutionary initiative driven by the creators of the culture-shifting documentary Common Ground. This step marks the brand’s promise to transition at least 10% of its supply chain into certified regenerative agricultural practices by the end of 2025. The 100M Acres Project is the official social impact campaign of Common Ground.

“New Barn Organics remains steadfast in our commitment to sustainability, regenerative organic agriculture and consistently delivering on our customers’ expectations. New Barn Organics has already transitioned well over 50% of its supply chain to Regenerative Organic Certified, and we’re pushing hard to reach 100% by 2025. We’re proud to be a part of the 100 Million Acres Initiative, a platform that aligns with our brand ethos and the values of our consumers,” said New Barn Organics co-founder Ted Robb. “We’re also honored to support Common Ground, a film that will help better communicate the critical importance of regenerative, organic agriculture for the health of our future generations.”

Since launching in 2015, New Barn Organics has been a leader in organic and regenerative foods. They were the first brand to introduce a Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) almond milk, marking the move towards sustainability in the food sector. They’ve also launched the first nationally distributed Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) pasture-raised eggs.

The 100 Million Acres Initiative challenges consumers, farmers and brands alike to be part of a transformative movement with a goal to shift 10% of U.S. farmland, an astronomical 100 million acres, into certified regenerative systems. New Barn Organics’ commitment helps to create a true regenerative agriculture that increases farmer profits, heals the soil, creates healthy abundant food and sequesters carbon.

Common Ground, a film by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, is the much-anticipated sequel to the ground-breaking documentary, Kiss the Ground. Featuring Laura Dern, Rosario Dawson, Jason Momoa, Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Ian Somerhalder, the film exposes the dark side of our current food system. More importantly, it shines a light on the hopeful, unified movement of diverse farmers championing regenerative agricultural practices — practices that have the power to balance the climate, rejuvenate public health and stabilize the U.S. economy.

Support New Barn Organics and other regenerative leaders advocating for soil health across North America and beyond. Get involved with Common Ground and the 100Million Acres Initiative. Common Ground is playing in select theaters until February 2024, with more showtimes being added. Increasing awareness through the film is important because consumers need a way to differentiate between those who are using ‘regenerative’ as a buzzword and those who are actually doing the hard work to regenerate land, plants, animals, soil and communities.

New Barn Organics makes Regenerative Organic Certified foods and dairy-free milks that are sold nationwide in natural, specialty and mainstream channels. Founded in 2015, it has grown into a platform brand that offers customers the organic, ethically produced foods they crave in multiple categories. The company is guided by its commitments to transparent, organic, regenerative practices, as well as its belief that its products should contain the fewest, cleanest, simplest ingredients.

