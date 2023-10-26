New: BevNET & NOSH Community Call Podcast for CPG Insights On-the-Go

Today we’re unveiling the Community Call Podcast – an audio-based version of our dynamic and interactive series of expert conversations designed to engage and empower food and beverage businesses.

Community Call is a recurring series of open, virtual meetings to tackle topics impacting the CPG industry and creates a platform for expert advice and community discussion.

The Community Call Podcast aims to provide a more dynamic way for you to tap into timely insights from food and beverage industry experts, wherever you are. With the Community Call Podcast, you can now access these conversations on-the-go, no video necessary. It’s readily available on various platforms – simply subscribe on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, or search “BevNET & NOSH Community Call” on your streaming platform of choice.

If you like what you hear, please follow and give us a review to help us grow our listenership.

Episodes currently available include:

Fundraising Isn’t All Doom and Gloom. Kiva Dickinson and Chuck Cotter Shed Light on What’s Working Right Now.

Data and Discipline. The Mastery Behind Biena Snacks’ Newest Product Launch.

Unforgettable Impact – C4’s Brilliant Approach to Field Marketing

Almost Everything About Earning PR Has Changed. Here’s the Scrappy Strategy that Gets Results.

Conquer the C-Store Channel: Step-By-Step

Omsom’s Loud and Proud Journey From DTC to Retail

How Fly By Jing Catapulted a Condiment Subcategory

Future Driven Leadership with Mason Dixie, Malk, and ForceBrands

UNFI’s UpNext Program: Guidelines for Success

Stay tuned as additional episodes become available.

About Community Call

Community Call, presented by BevNET & NOSH, is a recurring series of calls cohosted by food and beverage brands and professionals. Each call will tackle a topic impacting the CPG industry, and create a platform for timely insights, expert advice and community discussion. These calls will take place multiple times a month and invite the entire community to participate

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.

About NOSH

NOSH covers the world of entrepreneurial packaged food companies and services that are expanding rapidly due to interest in Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) products and businesses. The goal of NOSH is to become the leading source of informed, comprehensive coverage and context in regard to this growing community of businesses and the larger trends affecting it. NOSH is a product of BevNET.com, Inc.