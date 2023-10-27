New Products: Coffee Mate Iced Coffee, Plus GT’s, Harmless Harvest, Boxed Water

In this week’s new products gallery, Coffee Mate makes its first foray into the iced coffee space, GT’s Living Foods launches a Target-exclusive new flavor and Boxed Water pays homage to the mischievous yellow Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me.

Harmless Harvest

Pumpkin spice and everything nice, that’s what the fall season is made of. Harmless Harvest is the latest brand to jump on the seasonal flavor trend with the release of its Pumpkin Spice Organic Coconut Smoothie. The new smoothie variety is made with organic coconut water, organic coconut meat, organic pumpkin puree, organic cinnamon and organic nutmeg and has 110 calories per 10 oz. bottle. The Harmless Harvest Pumpkin Spice Organic Coconut Smoothie can be purchased at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit harmlessharvest.com.

Coffee Mate

For the first time in its more than 60 years of existence, Coffee Mate is branching out beyond creamers. In an Instagram post, the Nestlé-owned brand announced the launch of its Iced Coffee in French Vanilla and Caramel Flavors. The non-dairy products are crafted with coffee, sugar, canola oil and micellar casein (a milk derivative). Coffee Mate Iced Coffees come in 50 oz. bottles and are now available at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $4.99. For more information, visit goodnes.com/coffeemate.

Faygo

Detroit-based Faygo has unveiled its newest carbonated soft drink flavor, Faygo Dreamin’. The new variety was crafted to evoke nostalgia with a flavor reminiscent of the classic orange cream frozen treat. Faygo Dreamin’, a caffeine-free beverage, will soon hit store shelves in 20 oz. and 24 oz. bottles. For more information, visit faygo.com.

GT’s Living Foods

GT’s has expanded its Synergy kombucha line with the drop of its Glorious Grapefruit flavor, exclusive to Target. The new offering combines GT’s kombucha with grapefruit juice, lime juice and a hops blend. Each 16 oz. bottle boasts 9 billion CFUs of living probiotics. GT’s Synergy Glorious Grapefruit is available at Target stores online and on Target.com for $4.19 per bottle. For more information, visit gtslivingfoods.com.

Boxed Water

Boxed Water has teamed with Universal Products & Experiences to launch its latest limited edition offering, Minions-themed cartons. The 500ml cartons will be available in three different designs, which depict minions Kevin, Bob and Stuart planting pine tree seedlings, highlighting Boxed Water’s tree planting initiatives across the U.S. Consumers can preorder the limited edition Minions cartons via the brand’s website for $24.99 per 6-pack (which comes with a free tote bag) or $49 per 24-pack. For more information, visit boxedwaterisbetter.com.

MIXOLOSHE

To celebrate becoming co-owner of non-alc beverage brand MIXOLOSHE, singer-songwriter Zayn Malik launched his first mocktail flavor, Lychee Martini. According to a press release, the new product is “sweet, floral and slightly tropical.” Each 12 oz. can features wraparound replica illustrations of Malik’s most beloved tattoos. MIXOLOSHE Lychee Martini is now available in a 4-pack at Walmart for $9.98 while 12-packs are available exclusively online at Walmart.com, Amazon.com and MIXOLOSHE.com for $34.99. For more information, visit mixoloshe.com.