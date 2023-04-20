Nguyen Coffee Supply Launches New National Distribution In Whole Foods

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Nguyen Coffee Supply, America’s first specialty Vietnamese coffee importer and roaster, is launching nationally in select Whole Foods Market stores. Previously available at stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Nguyen Coffee Supply’s national expansion is a landmark moment for Vietnamese robusta coffee, changing perceptions of the robusta bean and leading the next wave of coffee to uplift the most marginalized coffee communities around the world.

“This expansion goes beyond expanding the coffee category, it’s evolving coffee culture,” Sahra Nguyen, Founder & CEO of Nguyen Coffee Supply. “We worked diligently to change the narrative around robusta to make the industry more inclusive; and through these retail collaborations, we’re able to change the system.”

Nguyen Coffee Supply innovated on the RTD coffee category with its first ever 100% robusta cold brew, which won BevNET’s Best New Product Award and New Hope’s NEXTY Award Finalist for Best New Beverage. Now, consumers can purchase all three flavors (Classic Black, Condensed Milk, and Coconut) of the award winning ready-to-drink cold brews across the country. The national rollout is an off-cycle placement in 23 states and 2 districts in Canada: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and in Canada, British Columbia and Ontario.

Nguyen Coffee Supply is America’s first specialty Vietnamese coffee company and proud champion of the resilient robusta bean. Importing directly from the source and roasting in Brooklyn, New York, their mission is to transform the coffee industry through diversity, sustainability and cultural integrity. In addition to being a relatively unknown but delicious brew, robusta’s farming practices are more sustainable and utilize fewer pesticides. Its beans, higher in caffeine content, are lower in fats and sugars. Despite the coffee industry’s stigma against the robusta species which excluded robusta farming communities from entering specialty coffee markets, Nguyen Coffee Supply set out to change the narrative, educate consumers and expand the coffee conversation to be inclusive of robusta. Vietnam is the second largest producer of coffee in the world (and the leading producer of robusta beans) and yet the nation has not played a significant role in specialty coffee culture — a sector estimated at $25 billion in the U.S.

Sahra Nguyen currently is on the April cover of Inc. Magazine with Eva Longoria, Lena Waithe, Kim Abrams, and Jaymee Messler as one of the magazine’s featured Female Founders 200. In 2021, Nguyen graced the cover of Food & Wine magazine as one of their “25 Game Changers,” and has been featured in The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, Forbes, VICE, Fortune, CBS Saturday Morning, and recently the front page of Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Imbibe Magazine featured Sahra Nguyen as one of the #Imbibe75 — people, places, and directions that will shape the way you drink in 2020. Nguyen has grown her business, educated consumers, and advocated in the media, earning a reputation as a game changing thought leader.

Nguyen Coffee Supply ships to customers in all 50 states and internationally to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Singapore, U.K. and is available in restaurants and cafés in New York City, Washington D.C., Seattle, Kansas City, as well as at all Neighborhood Goods locations nationally. It is also sold in FreshDirect, Gorillas, Weee! and more. Nguyen Coffee Supply can be enjoyed in a wide array of styles including the traditional cà phê s?a dá (Vietnamese coffee with sweetened condensed milk and ice) as well as the pour over, Chemex, French press, drip, espresso and as a canned ready to drink cold brew.

Nguyen Coffee Supply is the leading authority for Vietnamese coffee culture in America importing via direct trade relationships and roasting in Brooklyn, New York. Founded in 2018 by 1st generation entrepreneur-activist Sahra Nguyen, the company’s mission is to increase economic advancement for Vietnamese farmers through specialty coffee production, while building a diverse and inclusive coffee culture for all. Though primarily Direct-To-Consumer, the brand’s unique coffees can be found in numerous restaurants and cafés in New York City, Washington D.C., Seattle, Kansas City and more. Expanding upon the secular trend of Asian beverages in America, like matcha and boba tea, Nguyen Coffee Supply is pioneering the next wave of beverage culture with Vietnamese coffee.

