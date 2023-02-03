Non-Alc Drinks Brand ISH Adds New CMO to Team

COPENHAGEN, Denmark— Stephanie Illgner has made the jump from Carlsberg, the 176-year-old multinational brewery, to ISH, a five-year-old global mindful drinking company.

Illgner will lead the marketing of ISH and grow its presence in the global non-alcoholic drinks market. “We are still a small business so we have to punch above our weight, and Stephanie can help us do exactly that,” says ISH CEO Peter Bruun.

Bruun highlights Illgner’s network and experience in marketing beverage products on a global scale as something the company needs at this stage: “The most important thing for us right now is to scale our team with highly skilled individuals who have navigated the beverage space and who — with relatively few resources — can help position ISH as one of the leading players on the alcohol-free stage.”

Stephanie Illgner’s career started in 1993 as a brand manager at Ferrero in Frankfurt, Germany. Since then she has held leading roles at Tchibo, the Coca-Cola Company, Ferrero Scandinavia and Royal Unibrew before joining Carlsberg 7 years ago as Global Marketing Director.

For the last four years at Carlsberg, Stephanie was the head of the ”beyond beer ”category where she focused on trends and innovation: something that aligns perfectly with her new role at ISH.

“ISH speaks to some very current megatrends about moderation, well-being and of course taste, and that made me really excited about the idea of switching, even though it’s a much smaller brand,” says Stephanie Illgner and continues: “I’m very impressed by what the team has accomplished in such a short life span and I look forward to building on top of that as we grow the brand internationally.”

Stephanie expects a lot of development and movement in the category in the coming years. “The large brands have also seen this trend so for us, as a much smaller player, it’s really about being on the first wave and establishing ourselves quickly and manifesting the ISH brand as one that will be around for a very long time.”

About ISH

ISH was founded in Copenhagen in 2018 by Morten Sørensen, who wanted to create a mindful drinking company that would provide the best non-alcoholic experiences. Today ISH offers one of the world’s broadest and most award-winning ranges of non-alcoholic beverages, including a sparkling wine and rosé, a non-alcoholic London Botanical Spirit (Gin), Caribbean Spiced Spirit (Rum) and Mexican Agave Spirit (Tequila), as well as a pre-mixed Spritz, G&T, Lime Daiquiri and Mojito – giving you the freedom to choose. ISH currently exports to over 20 countries.

For More Information:

https://us.ishspirits.com