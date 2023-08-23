Novo Fogo Announces Passion Fruit Cachaça Named Drinkee

SEATTLE, Wash.— Novo Fogo announces a new product to their lineup of USDA-certified organic Brazilian cachaças: Novo Fogo Passion Fruit Cachaça, fancifully named after SOFI TUKKER’s hit song, “Drinkee.” A first for the American market, this all-natural sugarcane spirit culminates months of product development among the Novo Fogo distillery team in Morretes, Brazil, and the multi-Grammy-nominated dance music superstars SOFI TUKKER, who are co-owners and global brand ambassadors of Novo Fogo.

The partners’ ambition was to share the beloved flavors of Brazil in a bottled, full-proof spirit that drops a beat of fresh tropical flavor into any cocktail. To achieve this, they experimented with various infusions of tropical ingredients to harmoniously complement the rainforest flavors of Novo Fogo Silver Cachaça. The resulting spirit amplifies the beloved notes of Brazilian passion fruit and fresh cane distillate, supported by background rhythms of orange peel, vanilla, pure cane sugar, and oak. Drinkee stands proudly when sipped neat or on the rocks, but it really starts to dance in cocktails of all kinds. Few things match the perfection of a Caipirinha made with the pulp of a fresh passion fruit, sipped under a backdrop of tropical birdsong and Brazilian rainforest, but a Caipirinha simply shaken with Passion Fruit Cachaça, lime, and sugar is a close second, wherever you enjoy it.

Tucker Halpern, half of the eponymous duo SOFI TUKKER, says of this cachaça: “I am beyond proud of where this product ended up. It feels surreal to have been in the Atlantic Rainforest in Brazil testing the different ingredient combinations to make the perfect Passion Fruit Cachaça. It truly tastes the way our song ‘Drinkee’ sounds, and the way Brazil makes us feel. We’re so excited for everyone to try it!”

Novo Fogo Passion Fruit Cachaça was created to be as inclusive as SOFI TUKKER’s music: it is an approachable introduction to cachaça newcomers, and simultaneously an elegant base spirit for bartenders and enthusiasts to supercharge their cocktails with bold tropical flavors. Drinkee will pair perfectly with another upcoming Novo Fogo x SOFI TUKKER collaboration named after their song “Energia.” That future product is inspired by Sophie Hawley-Weld, who enjoys alcohol-free drinks and is passionate about Brazil’s rainforest environment and the plant-based beverages that grow therein.

Like all Novo Fogo’s handcrafted Brazilian spirits, Passion Fruit Cachaça is an emissary of Brazilian culture and rainforest conservation, and a symbol for the shared values that connected Novo Fogo and SOFI TUKKER in the first place. The duo says of the partnership: “We have a lot in common with Novo Fogo – we share a core love of Brazil, fun, and environmentalism. Cachaça is Tuck’s favorite drink and Soph doesn’t drink alcohol, but she’s still at the same party… both having the best time. This partnership works because Novo Fogo is so much more than cachaça and spirits; they are a powerful rainforest preservation steward, and we’re enthusiastic participants in the reforestation project The Un-Endangered Forest™. So if you do decide to drink, we hope you’ll drink Novo Fogo because you’ll be planting trees in the Brazilian rainforest at the same time! We’re excited to help introduce this classic Brazilian drink to more people around the world.”

Novo Fogo Passion Fruit Cachaça is sold to distributors nationwide by 375 Park Avenue Spirits. It is now available for pre-order on novofogo.com.

About Novo Fogo

A passionate advocate for sustainable practices in the spirits industry, Novo Fogo is a carbon-negative company that produces USDA-certified 100% organic cachaças at its zero-waste distillery in the heart of Brazil’s Atlantic Rainforest. Its production methods prioritize human and environmental sustainability; the company is proud of its all-female distiller team and its legacy reforestation project, The Un-Endangered Forest™, which seeks to restore 44 species of threatened native trees. Extending this ethos to its cocktail audience, Novo Fogo has been a trailblazer for sponsoring health and wellness initiatives for spirit industry members. The company’s product line intersects traditional Brazilian culture with modern cocktail trends of healthier drinking, such as low carbs, low ABV, and low calories. Seeking to build a business that can last 100 years, Novo Fogo has partnered with multi-Grammy-nominated global dance music duo SOFI TUKKER to foster increased awareness towards its brand of conscientious capitalism.

About SOFI TUKKER

SOFI TUKKER – best friends Sophie Hawley-Weld & Tucker Halpern – have a global reputation as the most vibrant, positive and community-driven dance music group out there. The duo met senior year at Brown University, where Tucker was a basketball jock and Sophie studied conflict resolution and Brazilian Portuguese. In 2015 they put out their debut single “Drinkee,” which was nominated for a GRAMMY, followed by a 2nd nomination for their debut album Treehouse. They have since earned Platinum & Gold record sales, several #1 records, over a billion streams, and campaigns for Apple (“Best Friend”), Peloton (“Purple Hat”) and Smartwater (“Wet Tennis”). 2023 saw Tucker & Sophie as the faces of colorful G-Star Raw & Baboon to the Moon collections, and the continuation of their own fashion label, WET TENNIS. Their new single “Jacaré” is a celebration of Brazil and the LGBTQ+ community, with lyrics by the Brazilian poet Chacal. SOFI TUKKER have collaborated with artists around the world, such as Amadou & Mariam, Mahmut Orhan, Bomba Estéreo & Pabllo Vittar. In the first half of 2023, the duo released “Sacrifice” with Kx5 (Kaskade & Deadmau5) and contributed two songs to the debut album from LP Giobbi. Meanwhile their versatility as a live act has them packing festival fields, selling out headline tours and returning to Vegas for their DJ residency. They debuted their immersive new live show at Coachella, followed by Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Lollapalooza, Osheaga & more.

For More Information:

https://novofogo.com/