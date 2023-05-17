nutpods Expands Its Plant-Based Zero-Sugar Creamer Line with Launch of New Flavor: Oat Brown Sugar

BELLEVUE, Wash.— nutpods, the popular celebrity favorite plant-based coffee creamer brand, announces its newest creamer flavor: Oat Brown Sugar.

nutpods zero-sugar sweetened Oat Brown Sugar is now available for $14.95 for a 3-pack of 11.2oz cartons online and can be purchased at nutpods.com or Amazon. This new flavor is also available in a larger 25.4oz carton at select national retailers including Walmart and Sprouts.

“When you think of oats, you can’t help but think of brown sugar, from oatmeal cookies to overnight oats,” says nutpods Chief Marketing Officer, Patrick Coyle. “It also happens to be a common flavor present in most coffee roasts, making it a perfect choice for an oat creamer.”

He continues, “Until this launch, all of our oat creamers have been unsweetened, but we knew brown sugar would be the perfect flavor to expand oat into our zero-sugar sweetened line. If you want all the delicious oat brown sugar flavor and none of the sugar, you now have that option.”

Founded by Madeline Haydon ten years ago, nutpods has gained a cult following for providing creative dairy-free and zero-sugar creamers and barista oat milk options for your morning cup of joe. With only 10 calories and zero grams of sugar per serving, Oat Brown Sugar will continue to up the ante on offering a better-for-you creamer option for however you coffee.

Haydon’s continued innovation recently landed her a seat on Inc.’s sixth annual Female Founders list, honoring a bold group of 200 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.

Like all nutpods creamers, Oat Brown Sugar pairs best with medium to dark roast coffees.

About nutpods

nutpods is an independent, plant-based foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to bringing a delicious, continually innovating line of zero-sugar coffee creamers, barista milks and now creamy cold brews to the marketplace.

nutpods launched with a successful Kickstarter campaign in late 2013 after Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon was frustrated with her non-dairy options. Since then the company has grown rapidly due to its broad market appeal and is now the #2 plant-based creamer in the US. nutpods has earned recognition in Forbes, Business Insider, and most recently Inc.’s 2023 Female Founders list. nutpods is available in all major retail locations nationwide as well as online.

For More Information:

https://www.nutpods.com/products/sweetened-oat-brown-sugar